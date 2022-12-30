Arc Celebrates Opening Of Art Exhibit

The Arc of Palm Beach County is inspiring possibilities through art. On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Arc celebrated the grand opening of the alluring and thought-provoking ArtWorks exhibit in West Palm Beach. The exhibit displays the works of world-renowned artists with disabilities, presenting the unknown and often-overlooked experience of disability.

The Arc’s board of trustees and supporters gathered at the Square on South Rosemary Avenue to view the exhibition. Guests enjoyed drinks, food and live music while immersing themselves in the works of innovative artists.

The exhibition, “Their Own Truths: The Art of Sky Cubacub, Riva Lehrer, Jeffrey Mansfield and David Richards,” encompasses recent works by four artists who have disabilities. The collection of paintings, garments, sculptures and photographs seeks to change perceptions and to open minds. It is free and open to the public and is on display through May 31, 2023. “Their Own Truths” is curated by Rena Blades and Sponsored in part by Related Southeast. To learn more about the exhibit, visit www.arcpbc.org/events.