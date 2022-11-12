Arbroath 1-1 Cove Rangers: Late Blair Yule goal gives visitors draw
Blair Yule’s 90th-minute goal Secured a draw for Cove Rangers away to Arbroath in the Scottish Championship.
Michael McKenna headed the hosts into a fifth-minute lead.
Charlie Gilmour, Gerry McDonagh and Fraser Fyvie threatened a leveler for Cove, with McDonagh hitting the crossbar.
But Yule Struck late in the match to level the score and keep Cove five points above second bottom Arbroath, who are a point in front of Hamilton.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Gaston
- 2OakleySubstituted forFosuat 71′minutes
- 4LittleBooked at 40mins
- 5O’BrienBooked at 34mins
- 3Hamilton
- 8McKenna
- 7GoldBooked at 37mins
- 10JacobsSubstituted forFoldedat 71′minutes
- 11LinnSubstituted forCorfeat 58′minutes
- 23AllanSubstituted forHilsonat 65′minutesBooked at 88mins
- 16ShanksSubstituted forHotiat 65′minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hilson
- 15Folded
- 17Corfe
- 18Hancock
- 19Isaac
- 21Gill
- 22Hoti
- 27Fosu
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McKenzie
- 27Johnston
- 18Sanders
- 26Reynolds
- 2Logan
- 24FyvieSubstituted forDunneat 76′minutes
- 8Yule
- 14Gilmour
- 4ScullySubstituted forMassonat 76′minutes
- 7McDonaghBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMcIntoshat 56′minutes
- 9MegginsonSubstituted forVigursat 90+2′minutes
Substitutes
- 3Towler
- 5Ross
- 6Neal
- 10Masson
- 11McIntosh
- 16Vigurs
- 20Leitch
- 22Dunne
- 23Gourlay
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
- Attendance:
- 1.706
Live Text
-
Match ends, Arbroath 1, Cove Rangers 1.
-
Second Half ends, Arbroath 1, Cove Rangers 1.
-
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Ricky Little.
-
Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) header from the center of the box is just a bit too high.
-
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
-
Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Iain Vigurs replaces Mitch Megginson.
-
Goal! Arbroath 1, Cove Rangers 1. Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.
-
Dale Hilson (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
-
Foul by Daniel Fosu (Arbroath).
-
Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top center of the goal.
-
Attempt blocked. Florent Hoti (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
-
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jamie Masson replaces Connor Scully.
-
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Cieran Dunne replaces Fraser Fyvie.
-
Hand ball by Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers).
-
Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).
-
Substitution, Arbroath. Daniel Fosu replaces Marcel Oakley.
-
Substitution, Arbroath. Dylan Tait replaces Keaghan Jacobs.