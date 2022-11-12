Arbroath 1-1 Cove Rangers: Late Blair Yule goal gives visitors draw

Blair Yule scored Cove Rangers’ late equaliser

Blair Yule’s 90th-minute goal Secured a draw for Cove Rangers away to Arbroath in the Scottish Championship.

Michael McKenna headed the hosts into a fifth-minute lead.

Charlie Gilmour, Gerry McDonagh and Fraser Fyvie threatened a leveler for Cove, with McDonagh hitting the crossbar.

But Yule Struck late in the match to level the score and keep Cove five points above second bottom Arbroath, who are a point in front of Hamilton.