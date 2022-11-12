Arbroath 1-1 Cove Rangers: Late Blair Yule goal gives visitors draw

Blair Yule
Blair Yule scored Cove Rangers’ late equaliser

Blair Yule’s 90th-minute goal Secured a draw for Cove Rangers away to Arbroath in the Scottish Championship.

Michael McKenna headed the hosts into a fifth-minute lead.

Charlie Gilmour, Gerry McDonagh and Fraser Fyvie threatened a leveler for Cove, with McDonagh hitting the crossbar.

But Yule Struck late in the match to level the score and keep Cove five points above second bottom Arbroath, who are a point in front of Hamilton.

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2OakleySubstituted forFosuat 71′minutes
  • 4LittleBooked at 40mins
  • 5O’BrienBooked at 34mins
  • 3Hamilton
  • 8McKenna
  • 7GoldBooked at 37mins
  • 10JacobsSubstituted forFoldedat 71′minutes
  • 11LinnSubstituted forCorfeat 58′minutes
  • 23AllanSubstituted forHilsonat 65′minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 16ShanksSubstituted forHotiat 65′minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Hilson
  • 15Folded
  • 17Corfe
  • 18Hancock
  • 19Isaac
  • 21Gill
  • 22Hoti
  • 27Fosu

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 27Johnston
  • 18Sanders
  • 26Reynolds
  • 2Logan
  • 24FyvieSubstituted forDunneat 76′minutes
  • 8Yule
  • 14Gilmour
  • 4ScullySubstituted forMassonat 76′minutes
  • 7McDonaghBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMcIntoshat 56′minutes
  • 9MegginsonSubstituted forVigursat 90+2′minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Towler
  • 5Ross
  • 6Neal
  • 10Masson
  • 11McIntosh
  • 16Vigurs
  • 20Leitch
  • 22Dunne
  • 23Gourlay

Referee:
Chris Graham

Attendance:
1.706

Live Text

