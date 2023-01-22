Arbroath 0-2 Motherwell: Mandron’s first goal Sparks struggling Fir Park side
Motherwell eased past a spirited Arbroath in the Scottish Cup fourth round to alleviate mounting pressure from an eight-game winless run in the Premiership.
Mikael Mandron marked his first start with a tap in Midway in the first half before adding a second at the death.
Arbroath competed well throughout but lacked a real cutting edge.
The result was Motherwell’s first win and clean sheet since 29 October against 10-man Dundee United.
More than 1,000 Motherwell fans traveled north to pack out the Gayfield away terraces, Desperate for that precious win. Not just to prolong their Scottish Cup dream, but to Rouse confidence and belief in a side which has slumped to three points off the bottom.
Arbroath made it difficult on a craterous surface, with the hosts unlucky to be behind at the break on the balance of play. However, in the key moments, the quality in Hammell’s Ranks made the difference.
Mandron and McKinstry linked well in the opening half. First the latter turned the ball into the net only for it to be ruled out after Mandron bodied Cammy Gill, but the opener came soon enough.
Blair Spittal’s threaded ball opened the Arbroath defense for McKinstry. They unselfishly provided a deft lay-off for Mandron, who joined eight days ago, to roll the ball into a gaping net.
Spittal and McKinstry would both be thwarted by Gill either side of the break, while Dean Cornelius thrashed the ball over late on, but Mandron’s goal would prove enough.
Arbroath, who have scored 20 times in 22 Championship games, predictably lacked a real threat in front of goal to reward their endeavour. Sean Adarkwa sent a swerving shot wide in the first half, while the hosts did little to trouble Liam Kelly after the break.
And with only seconds remaining, Mandron steered in his second from a low Sean Goss cross to cap off a professional performance from the visitors.
Player of the match – Stuart McKinstry
What they said
Arbroath Assistant Manager Ian Campbell: “We played against a good quality side and although we didn’t create gilt-edged chances, we can’t fault the players’ effort and commitment. That was absolutely magnificent.
“We could have got the ball into the box more and put them under a lot more pressure, but we have to take heart from the performance. It was never a 2-0 game.”
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell: “It was a good 90 minutes for us. The first goal settled us. We could have scored one or two more in similar positions, but it was pleasing.
“A lot of people looked at this and thought this game could have been an upset. Even when we were coming off the bus, there were fans there. That made the players, especially the new ones, realize just what this means.”
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Gill
- 12Stewart
- 4LittleSubstituted forGoldat 13′minutes
- 5O’Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 20Bitsindou
- 25BaldeBooked at 63mins
- 8McKenna
- 19DowSubstituted forHilsonat 70′minutes
- 18Ben El-MhanniSubstituted forLinnat 61′minutes
- 24Adarkwa
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 7Gold
- 9Hilson
- 11Linn
- 22Hoti
- 23Allan
- 50Douglas
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 22Johnston
- 20Blaney
- 4Lamie
- 16McGinn
- 7SpittalSubstituted forCorneliusat 74′minutes
- 8SlatteryBooked at 51mins
- 27GossBooked at 66mins
- 12CrankshawSubstituted forvan Veenat 74′minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21Mandro
- 17McKinstrySubstituted forShieldsat 89′minutes
Substitutes
- 2O’Donnell
- 6Maguire
- 9van Veen
- 13Oxborough
- 15Johansen
- 18Cornelius
- 26Tierney
- 29Shields
- 38Miller
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 4.145
Live Text
Match ends, Arbroath 0, Motherwell 2.
Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Motherwell 2.
Goal! Arbroath 0, Motherwell 2. Mikael Mandron (Motherwell) left footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Sean Goss.
Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Bitsindou (Arbroath).
Attempt blocked. Scott Bitsindou (Arbroath) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean Goss.
Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).
Scott Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Motherwell. Connor Shields replaces Stuart McKinstry.
Attempt missed. Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Sean Jordan Adarkwa (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Mikael Mandron (Motherwell) left footed shot from the center of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) right footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott Bitsindou.
Hand ball by Sean Jordan Adarkwa (Arbroath).
Player of the match
McKinstryStuart McKinstry
Arbroath
Squad number5Player nameO’Brien
Squad number11Player nameLinn
Squad number24Player nameAdarkwa
Squad number8Player nameMcKenna
Squad number18Player nameBen El-Mhanni
Squad number9Player nameHilson
Squad number3Player nameHamilton
Squad number21Player nameGill
Squad number25Player nameBalde
Squad number20Player nameBitsindou
Squad number7Player nameGold
Squad number19Player nameDow
Squad number4Player nameLittle
Squad number12Player nameStewart
Motherwell
Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
Squad number27Player nameGoss
Squad number21Player nameMandro
Squad number12Player nameCrankshaw
Squad number20Player nameBlaney
Squad number9Player namevan Veen
Squad number18Player nameCornelius
Squad number29Player nameShields
Squad number22Player nameJohnston
Squad number8Player nameSlattery
Squad number4Player nameLamie
Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
Squad number1Player nameKelly
Squad number7Player nameSpittal