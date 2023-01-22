Arbroath 0-2 Motherwell: Mandron’s first goal Sparks struggling Fir Park side

Mikael Mandron, third from right, Steers the ball into the net in injury time to put the result beyond doubt

Motherwell eased past a spirited Arbroath in the Scottish Cup fourth round to alleviate mounting pressure from an eight-game winless run in the Premiership.

Mikael Mandron marked his first start with a tap in Midway in the first half before adding a second at the death.

Arbroath competed well throughout but lacked a real cutting edge.

The result was Motherwell’s first win and clean sheet since 29 October against 10-man Dundee United.

More than 1,000 Motherwell fans traveled north to pack out the Gayfield away terraces, Desperate for that precious win. Not just to prolong their Scottish Cup dream, but to Rouse confidence and belief in a side which has slumped to three points off the bottom.

Arbroath made it difficult on a craterous surface, with the hosts unlucky to be behind at the break on the balance of play. However, in the key moments, the quality in Hammell’s Ranks made the difference.

Mandron and McKinstry linked well in the opening half. First the latter turned the ball into the net only for it to be ruled out after Mandron bodied Cammy Gill, but the opener came soon enough.

Blair Spittal’s threaded ball opened the Arbroath defense for McKinstry. They unselfishly provided a deft lay-off for Mandron, who joined eight days ago, to roll the ball into a gaping net.

Spittal and McKinstry would both be thwarted by Gill either side of the break, while Dean Cornelius thrashed the ball over late on, but Mandron’s goal would prove enough.

Arbroath, who have scored 20 times in 22 Championship games, predictably lacked a real threat in front of goal to reward their endeavour. Sean Adarkwa sent a swerving shot wide in the first half, while the hosts did little to trouble Liam Kelly after the break.

And with only seconds remaining, Mandron steered in his second from a low Sean Goss cross to cap off a professional performance from the visitors.

Player of the match – Stuart McKinstry

Stuart McKinstry’s star has burned brightly during a gloomy start to 2023 for Motherwell. On the east coast of Scotland, he was again a beacon of hope in beaming yellow. Had the ball in the net only to be disallowed, the on-loan Leeds United man selflessly put the ball on a plate for Mikael Mandron to score

What they said

Arbroath Assistant Manager Ian Campbell: “We played against a good quality side and although we didn’t create gilt-edged chances, we can’t fault the players’ effort and commitment. That was absolutely magnificent.

“We could have got the ball into the box more and put them under a lot more pressure, but we have to take heart from the performance. It was never a 2-0 game.”

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell: “It was a good 90 minutes for us. The first goal settled us. We could have scored one or two more in similar positions, but it was pleasing.

“A lot of people looked at this and thought this game could have been an upset. Even when we were coming off the bus, there were fans there. That made the players, especially the new ones, realize just what this means.”

Line-ups Arbroath Formation 4-2-3-1 21Gill 12Stewart4Little5O’Brien3Hamilton 20Bitsindou25Balde 8McKenna19Dow18Ben El-Mhanni 24Adarkwa 21 Gill

12 Stewart

4 Little Substituted for Gold at 13′ minutes

5 O’Brien

3 Hamilton

20 Bitsindou

25 Balde Booked at 63mins

8 McKenna

19 Dow Substituted for Hilson at 70′ minutes

18 Ben El-Mhanni Substituted for Linn at 61′ minutes

24 Adarkwa Substitutes 1 Gaston

7 Gold

9 Hilson

11 Linn

22 Hoti

23 Allan

50 Douglas Motherwell Formation 4-3-3 1Kelly 22Johnston20Blaney4Lamie16McGinn 7Spittal8Slattery27Goss 12Crankshaw21Mandro17McKinstry 1 Kelly

22 Johnston

20 Blaney

4 Lamie

16 McGinn

7 Spittal Substituted for Cornelius at 74′ minutes

8 Slattery Booked at 51mins

27 Goss Booked at 66mins

12 Crankshaw Substituted for van Veen at 74′ minutes Booked at 90mins

21 Mandro

17 McKinstry Substituted for Shields at 89′ minutes Substitutes 2 O’Donnell

6 Maguire

9 van Veen

13 Oxborough

15 Johansen

18 Cornelius

26 Tierney

29 Shields

38 Miller Referee: William Collum Attendance: 4.145 Live Text Match ends, Arbroath 0, Motherwell 2. Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Motherwell 2. Goal! Arbroath 0, Motherwell 2. Mikael Mandron (Motherwell) left footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Sean Goss. Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Scott Bitsindou (Arbroath). Attempt blocked. Scott Bitsindou (Arbroath) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean Goss. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell). Scott Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution, Motherwell. Connor Shields replaces Stuart McKinstry. Attempt missed. Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Attempt blocked. Sean Jordan Adarkwa (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Dale Hilson (Arbroath). Attempt missed. Mikael Mandron (Motherwell) left footed shot from the center of the box is high and wide to the left. Attempt missed. Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) right footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left. Attempt blocked. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott Bitsindou. Hand ball by Sean Jordan Adarkwa (Arbroath).