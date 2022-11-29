Arath Acosta field goal lifts Hancock past Moorpark in overtime in Strawberry Bowl | College Sports
Arath Acosta’s 45-yard field goal try in overtime was good, Daniel Burke’s 47-yard field goal try in overtime was not, so Hancock College edged Moorpark 20-17 in overtime in the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock College Saturday.
“I knew it was good from the time my foot hit the ball,” Acosta said of his winning field goal kick after Hancock earned his third straight win in a Bowl game. The freshman Pioneer Valley High School graduate’s kick was high through the uprights and between them easily.
“That was the biggest field goal I’ve ever kicked.”
