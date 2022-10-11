ARANCIA STUDIO & COMIC SKETCH ART announce European division & partnership

https://madcavestudios.com/

At New York Comic Con 2022, Arancia Studio and Comic Sketch Art announced a partnership that will expand in to the European market beginning in 2023 with Comic Sketch Art Europe.

#NYCC: ARANCIA STUDIO AND COMIC SKETCH ART ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND TO THE EUROPEAN MARKET IN 2023, OPENING COMIC SKETCH ART EUROPE

Award Winning Content Studio and Top Signature Agent to Facilitate Convention Signings, Signatures and More

NEW YORK, NY– Arancia Studio is pleased to announce that they have entered a partnership with top signature agent Comic Sketch Art, the company representing Frank Miller, Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo and Mike Huddleston‘s 3 Worlds 3 Moons, Donny Cates, Gerry Duggan, Greg Capullo, Frank ChoArancia’s own Mirka Andolfo and many others for convention signatures, Sketches and more! The two companies are opening the Comic Sketch Art European branch, called Comic Sketch Art Europe.

Arancia’s Davide GG Caci says “Comic Sketch Art is an amazing company, and the roster they already have is so impressive. I feel that in Europe we’re finally ready to offer to Creators a way to work on an organized basis for events, and both fans and shows will have a benefit of our work, thanks to the mixed expertise of CSA (we feel honored to partner with them), and Arancia, which is already used working with many talents on the Publishing side.”

Comic Sketch Art CEO Doug Peters adds “Working with Arancia Studio is a pleasure, we are on the same page, and we are planning a number of amazing activities. We couldn’t find a better partner to debut across the ocean, with Comic Sketch Art Europe. I can’t wait to be able to unveil some of the names involved…”

This new partnership will afford existing Creators stateside to increase their Appearances Overseas with Comic Sketch Art Europe’s network of events and appearance opportunities, Publisher relationships, and more, and in turn afford European Creators greater presence at US based shows from Comic Con International to regional gatherings .

European Creators will be able to access Comics Sketch Art’s expertise in facilitating authentication of signatures and other convention support services here in the US, and North American Creators will be able to expand their Appearances abroad with the same level of support they have come to expect at mold.

Fans worldwide will be able to utilize Comic Sketch Art’s CGC services for back issue grading, convention sketch and signature authentication from almost anywhere in the western world.

For more information on creators, services and upcoming appearances, please visit https://comicsketchart.com. Look for the launch of the sister site of Comic Sketch Art Europe and corresponding social media channels before year’s end.

