Arabic language moot ends at NUML

Islamabad : One-day conference on ‘Arabic Language & Literature in 21st Century (Trends & Possibilities),’ organized by Arabic Department of National University of Modern Languages, (NUML), here, says a press release.

The chief guest of the Inaugural session was Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malki, while the closing ceremony was chaired by Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem AlZaabi. Prof. Dr. Habib Ur Rehman Asim from Bahria University and Dr. Abdul Mujeeb Bassam from Islamic International University participated as keynote speakers in opening and closing sessions respectively.

NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar HI(M), pro-rectors, deans, directors, HoDs, Faculty members and students also attended the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malki said that Arabic is the language of the Quran and it is protected by Allah. Arabic is a vast and well-established language; learning this language will connect us to the Brotherhood and source of Unity among the Ummah. They said that Saudia will support every effort to promote the Arabic language in the country. They appreciated the role of NUML in promoting the Arabic language and thanked the rector for organizing such a knowledgeable conference.

UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem AlZaabi in his address stressed the importance of Arabic and said that it is spoken by over 420 million people. He was of the view that there is a need to increase digital content in Arabic on the internet. He briefed the audience about the steps taken by the UAE government to promote Arabic on the internet.