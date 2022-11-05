Aquin volleyball team wins supersectional, will play Newman at state

Aquin volleyball team wins supersectional, will play Newman at state

SENECA — Aquin is back to finish what he couldn’t quite pull off last year.

“We are super excited that we are going back down to Redbird Arena,” Aquin volleyball Coach Robyn Stovall said.

And this time as the favorite.

Last year, Aquin finished third in Class 1A, losing to eventual Champion Champaign St. Thomas More in three sets in the semifinals after winning the opening set. That Aquin team had won only one regional in 30 years heading into the season.

This team not only has experience but returns all but two players from last year’s team and had made things look even easier this year. Aquin (39-1) has lost only five sets all year, three of them in splitting a pair of matches against Genoa-Kingston, which will play in the Class 2A state semifinals Friday.

