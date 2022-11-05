Aquin volleyball team wins supersectional, will play Newman at state

SENECA — Aquin is back to finish what he couldn’t quite pull off last year.

“We are super excited that we are going back down to Redbird Arena,” Aquin volleyball Coach Robyn Stovall said.

And this time as the favorite.

Last year, Aquin finished third in Class 1A, losing to eventual Champion Champaign St. Thomas More in three sets in the semifinals after winning the opening set. That Aquin team had won only one regional in 30 years heading into the season.

This team not only has experience but returns all but two players from last year’s team and had made things look even easier this year. Aquin (39-1) has lost only five sets all year, three of them in splitting a pair of matches against Genoa-Kingston, which will play in the Class 2A state semifinals Friday.

More:Aquin volleyball makes quick work of conference Rival in Sectional final; Hononegah out

“I didn’t know we’d be this good,” Coach Stovall said after Aquin eased past Grant Park 25-19, 25-11 in the Elgin Harvest Christian supersectional. “I didn’t think we were going to be as good as we were last year, either. They keep impressing me with their play and their improvement. We are playing phenomenal right now. These girls have worked so hard and it’s all coming to a head at a great time.”

And this time the Bulldogs know what they are headed into at state. They will play Three Rivers Conference Champion Sterling Newman (30-7-1) in Friday’s 9 am semifinals in Normal. They beat Newman earlier this year, 21-9, 21-17 in the Eastland tournament.

The Bulldogs could also get a rematch if they make it to the finals. Springfield Lutheran (37-3) knocked off Defending champ St. Thomas More, which also has a pair of Class 2A state trophies since 2017, in the supersectionals. Aquin beat Springfield Lutheran 25-22, 25-17 in last year’s third-place match.

“I am super excited I get to go back to state with all of my best friends,” said junior outside hitter Ainsley Stovall, who had five kills, six digs and an ace Friday.

“We know they are beatable,” Stovall said of Sterling Newman. “We already beat them in one tournament. They are probably going to come out really strong against us because we will be downstate, but as long as we play our game we should be fine.”

Aquin’s game is an aggressive game. Senior outside hitter Lucy Arndt, who had 13 kills and five digs Friday, leads the way, but the whole team is aggressive.

“Our serve receive has been more consistent than last year,” Coach Stovall said. “And our serving has been a lot more aggressive than last year. And those are the two most important things when you are playing these tough matches.”

Aquin didn’t look like Aquin in the early going Friday.

“We were surprised how strong the other team came out against us,” Coach Stovall said. “But in the second set, we were more on our game, relaxed and having fun.”

“We started off a little rough,” said Hanna Pizzolato, Aquin’s Libero, who had 10 digs and two aces. “We weren’t playing the best volleyball, but we pulled together and started playing better. It started to feel like normal.”

More:How this third-place finish will help Aquin volleyball to its Ultimate goal

Normal for Aquin means winning easily. And putting the ball away decisively.

“We did a really good job of finding the holes and hitting the seams, the things that are open,” Ainsley Stovall said. “We also did a really good job serving. We had a lot of aces.”

Megan Holder led Aquin in assists with 19.

Matt Trowbridge has covered sports for the Rockford Register Star for over 30 years, after previous stints in North Dakota, Delaware, Vermont and three years covering the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.