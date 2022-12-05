AQUA luxury Towers rising in Tampa

The final real estate site within the gated Westshore Yacht Club community will be developed into three luxury residential towers. AQUA will face entirely west towards the bay and feature Magnificent sunset water views with spacious layouts.

The Developer is Westshore Group LLC, led by industry veteran Eddie Avila with a 40-year track record. Avila began his career as VP of Cheezem Development, the company that developed over 700 units throughout St. Pete and Clearwater. Just years later, the company shaped the Miami/Brickell condo landscape with Landmark projects such as Brickell Key and South Pointe Towers. That latter which sparked the redevelopment of South Beach. Avila’s diverse developments also include Grand Bay Estates on Key Biscayne, Deering Bay Estates, and 396 Alhambra, the premier office tower in Coral Gables.

AQUA will be one of the most luxurious Residences in the area

“When I first visited the site, I couldn’t believe that a property of this caliber with such an amazing location, views, and lifestyle was still available in this market. We are fortunate to have assembled an amazing local team that will now bring AQUA to life,” said Avila.

The Architect is Bob Hall of CGHJ, the same team who designed the Virage on Bayshore Boulevard, which sold-out pre-construction at some of the highest price points in Tampa at the time, and Altura Bayshore, which is currently under vertical construction. The Interior Design team is IDDI, an international company whose clients include globally recognized luxury brands like Neiman Marcus and Marriott International. The landscape architect is Booth DesignGrup (BDG), a local firm responsible for the St. Petersburg Pier and some of the finest planned communities in Tampa Bay.

“AQUA represents the final opportunity to purchase a new, luxury tower residence in one of South Tampa’s most desirable neighborhoods. Westshore Yacht Club has always been a premier location with Residents loving the serenity, security, and camaraderie in this Waterfront boating community,” added Robert Glaser, President and CEO of Smith & Associates Real Estate, the exclusive listing brokerage for AQUA.

Bringing resort style amenities to Westshore Yacht Club

The luxury Towers will feature an abundance of resort-style amenities, including a rooftop infinity edge pool, golf simulator, pickleball, private owners lounge, spa, steam rooms, fitness center, screening room, children’s playroom, private dining room for catered events, Residents sports bar and billiard area, guest suites, 3rd-floor pool, valet parking, and co-work space business center. The Westshore Yacht Club community is also home to the 149 slip Oasis Marina and the Bay Club with a spa, restaurant, two pools, and event planning.

Residents will enjoy refinements, such as private elevators and flow-thru floor plans. There will also be a limited number of Townhomes available at AQUA, which will be announced in the days ahead. Tower 1 features a total of just 77 residences. Prices for Tower 1 start in the mid $1M with sales beginning in early 2023. For more information visit AQUA’s website.