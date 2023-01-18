Aptos rallies past Scotts Valley in boys basketball

Aptos High’s boys basketball team rallied past visiting Scotts Valley in the fourth quarter for a 47-44 win in Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League play on Tuesday night.

The Falcons led 21-19 at the half and 36-28 after three quarters.

Kevin Hamlyn had 12 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Mariners. Isaiah Ackerman had nine points and six rebounds.

Tristan Roure scored 16 points to lead the Falcons.

The Mariners (12-7, 4-1) host Soquel (8-10, 3-2) on Friday at 7:30 pm

Aptos High basketball Coach Brian Bowyer talks with the Mariners during a SCCAL basketball game against visiting Scotts Valley on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Aptos High’s Trevor Brady, left, tries to block Chase Welle’s shot for Scotts Valley during an SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Scotts Valley High’s Davie Bruce tries to drive against Harrison Bloom of host Aptos during a SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Scotts Valley High’s Will Shilling drives to the basket against Hudson Garvey of host Aptos during a SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Aptos High’s Kevin Hamlyn slips past Tristan Roure of visiting Scotts Valley for a shot during an SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Aptos High’s Isaiah Ackerman draws a blocking foul against Chase Wells of visiting Scotts Valley during an SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Aptos High’s Jayson Becker tries to score against Tristan Roure of visiting Scotts Valley during an SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Aptos High’s Lawrence Ingram shoots a jumper against Tristan Roure of visiting Scotts Valley during an SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Aptos High’s Kevin Hamlyn, middle, fights for a rebound against Chase Welle, left, and Davie Bruce of visiting Scotts Valley during a SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Aptos High’s Trevor Brady fights for a rebound against Davie Bruce of visiting Scotts Valley during an SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Scotts Valley High’s head Coach Gabe Gonzales draws up a play during a SCCAL basketball game against host Aptos on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Scotts Valley High’s Will Shilling attempts a jumper against Hudson Garvey of host Aptos during a SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

At 62 Soquel, 30 San Lorenzo Valley: Braylon Noble scored 16 points in the Knights’ SCCAL win Tuesday.

Cade Peterson scored 12 points for Soquel.

Jacob Sanders led SLV with 13 points.

At Santa Cruz 88, Harbor 29: Aden Cury and Demeke Smith each scored 22 points and the Cardinals produced a season-high point total in their SCCAL win Tuesday.

The Cardinals (14-4, 3-0) made 15 3-pointers. They blew the game open in the third, when they outscored the Pirates 35-4.

Kirby Seals and Malakai Ross-Graves each scored 12 points.

Dezmond Jones scored eight points for the Pirates (10-8, 1-4), and Matthew Munro chipped in with six points.

Soquel High’s Lily Thayer blocks Bella Reynolds’ field goal attempt for SLV during an SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Soquel High’s Kameryn Hawes defends SLV’s Bella Reynolds during an SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

SLV HIgh’s Lucy Lilienthal-Wynn slips past Soquel’s Ana Maurer for a layup during the teams’ SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Soquel High’s Kameryn Hawes fights for a loose ball against Lucy Lilienthal-Wynn of visiting SLV during an SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Soquel High’s Ana Maurer defends against Angie Fulkerson of visiting SLV during an SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Soquel High’s Ana Maurer, middle, fights for the ball against Angie Fulkerson and Bella Reynolds of visiting SLV during an SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Soquel High’s Ana Maurer tries to score against Bella Reynolds of visiting SLV during an SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Soquel High’s Lily Thayer grabs a rebound against Bella Reynolds of visiting SLV during an SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Soquel High’s Lily Thayer fights for a rebound against Bella Reynolds of visiting SLV during an SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Soquel High’s Kameryn Hawes fights for a loose ball against Lucy Lilienthal-Wynn of visiting SLV during an SCCAL basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Soquel High’s Kameryn Hawes fights for a loose ball against SLV’s Lucy Lilienthal-Wynn during a Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Soquel High’s Ana Maurer fights for a rebound against Bella Reynolds of visiting SLV during a Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League basketball game on Tuesday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Girls basketball

At Soquel 57, SLV 46: Lily Thayer scored a game-high 23 points in the Knights’ SCCAL win Tuesday.

Ana Mauer scored 12 points, and Kameryn Hawes scored five points in the second half. Gianna Winterhalder also scored five points for the Knights (9-7, 4-1).

Amelia Sizemore made five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 17 points for the Cougars. Bella Reynolds and Lucy Lilienthal-Wynn each scored eight points, and Hannah Morley scored five points.

Scotts Valley 45, at Aptos 40: Senior Hailey McKinney had 13 points and five steals in the Falcons’ SCCAL win Tuesday.

Senior Elana McGrew had nine points and six rebounds for Scotts Valley, and senior Amy Weiss had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Scotts Valley (4-12, 2-3) hosts Santa Cruz on Friday at 6 pm

At Santa Cruz 52, Harbor 10: Tiera O’Connor had 13 points, seven steals and four rebounds in the Cardinals’ SCCAL win Tuesday.

Claire Thompson had 12 points, six rebounds, six steals and two assists for Santa Cruz (12-5, 4-0), which led 34-2 at the half. Bianca Anaya and Madison Yazalina each scored eight points. Yazalina also had eight steals, five rebounds, and two assists.

Abigail Higgins and Maya Manildi each scored five points for the Pirates.

Santa Cruz plays at SLV (12-4, 3-1) on Thursday at 6 pm

Aptos 29, San Mateo 27: Junior guard Laurel Southall made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points to help the Mariners win their game at the MLK Jr. Invitational in San Francisco on Monday.

Freshman Abby Sherwood had six points and 12 rebounds for Aptos (5-13). Sophia Pursley had five points, five rebounds and three steals, and Guin Lines had five points, four rebounds and three steals.

NBA G League

At Memphis 140, Santa Cruz 131: Guard Ryan Rollins, on assignment from Golden State, led the Warriors with 23 points off the bench, but the Warriors (3-5) fell to the Hustle (7-1) at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, on Tuesday.

Warriors forward Gui Santos added 22 points and nine rebounds. Center Jayce Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double. Guard Lester Quinones also had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Memphis was led by forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. with 23 points off the bench. Guard Dakota Mathias put up 22 points and forward Vince Williams Jr. added 21 points and seven rebounds.

The teams square off again on Wednesday at the Landers Center at 5 pm

Girls soccer

Santa Cruz 2, at Harbor 0: Sophomore Joceyln Travers scored in the 22nd minute and freshman Hayden Kriedge scored in the 79th minute of the Cardinals’ SCCAL win Tuesday.

The Pirates, who lost leading scorer Sonja Hulphers to a fractured collarbone last week, put pressure on Santa Cruz’s back line, but couldn’t push it past Cardinals junior goalkeeper Ruby Holmes.

Santa Cruz (7-1-1, 1-0-1) faces Scotts Valley (2-5-3, 0-2-1) on Thursday and Saturday. Harbor (7-6-2, 1-2-2) hosts SLV (1-7-1, 0-3) on Friday at 7 pm

At Aptos 2, Scotts Valley 0: The Mariners scored twice in a 3-minute span in the first half to propel them to the SCCAL win Tuesday.

In the 23rd minute, Payton Westjohn’s free kick hit a defender and went into the goal. Angelique Nunez scored on a pass from Alexa Castaneda in the 26th minute.

The Mariners’ Alessandra Zuniga and Evelyn Pini each played a half in goal and made a combined six saves.

At Monte Vista Christian 2, Soledad 1: Julia Reiland and Mai Kilinski scored in the first half, and the Mustangs won their PCAL Mission Division match Tuesday.

MVC plays at Carmel on Thursday at 5:45 pm

Boys soccer

At Harbor 2, Santa Cruz 1: Brandon Jimenez and Luis Gomez scored goals to help the Pirates stay unbeaten in SCCAL play Tuesday.

Goalie Damon Escalante made two saves for the Pirates (10-1-1, 5-0-0), who host SLV on Friday at 7 pm

At Aptos 9, Scotts Valley 0: Eddie Alvarez had three goals and an assist in the Mariners’ SCCAL Rout Tuesday.

Koko Banks scored twice, and Diego Tiran and Ulises Valdez each had a goal and two assists. Elliot Burge and Adrian Casillas also scored goals.

Nami Banks had two assists, and Kai Walsh and Roberto Muñoz had one assist for the Mariners (7-5-0, 2-1-0), who host Soquel on Thursday at 5 pm

Pajaro Valley 2, at Rancho San Juan 1: Daniel Murillo scored in the first half and teammate Ignacio Aguado tacked on the winner in the 77th minute in the PCAL Cypress Division match Tuesday.

Johan Vazquez and Salvador Mora had assists for the Grizzlies, and goalie Damian Rodriguez made five saves.

The Grizzlies (8-0-3, 3-0-0) host Pacific Grove on Thursday at 3:30 pm

Reporting Scores

Coaches are encouraged to report scores and highlights to [email protected] following games. Please include your name and contact number in the email.