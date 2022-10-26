APSU Women’s Golf, Taylor Dedmen win Charles Braun Intercollegiate – Clarksville Online

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Women’s golf team won by three strokes and Taylor Dedmen won by six strokes with each picking up their second win of the fall at Evansville’s Charles Braun Intercollegiate, Tuesday, at the Oak Meadow Country Club.

Austin Peay State University shot a two-round score of 611, beating second-place Evansville by three strokes and third-place Bellarmine by 13 strokes. Illinois-Chicago and Murray State rounded out the top five with scores of 625 and 627, respectively, at the 36-hole tournament.







Dedmen picked up her third career win and second of the fall by shooting two-over 74 in the second round en route to an aggregate score of 146. Evansville’s Magdalena Borisova and Kate Petrova and Illinois-Chicago’s Dasa Urbankova finished in a three-way tie for second place, six shots off Dedmen’s pace.

Making her first appearance in the lineup for the APSU Govs this fall, Kady Foshaug fired a one-over 73 – tied for the best score in the second round – to climb 19 spots on the Leaderboard and finish tied for fifth with a score of 153 The fifth-place finish is a career-best for Foshaug.

Kaley Campbell carded a second-round 83 and finished the tournament tied for 15th with a score of 157. Erica Scutt shot her second-straight seven-over 79th and wrapped up the tournament tied for 18th with a score of 158.

The final counting score for the Governors in the second round came from Shelby Pleasant, who shot an 80 and finished tied for 33rd with a two-round score of 164. Playing as an individual, Maggie Glass shot an 84 in the second round and finished the tournament tied for 28th with a score of 162.

Austin Peay State University wrapped up the fall with a pair of victories for the second-straight season. However, this year, the Governors had three individual tournament winners to go along with the team titles, after having no individual wins last fall.

The Governors will be back in action this spring when they tee off at the Samford’s Huntsville.org Intercollegiate at the Highland’s Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU Women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.