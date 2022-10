At last year’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, the Govs finished in fifth place and were led by a sixth-place individual finish from Erica Scutt.

Austin Peay State University will be joined by ASUN Conference foes Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, and North Alabama at the par-72, 6,164-yard course. Arkansas State, Houston Christian, Memphis, Omaha, Samford, Southern Miss, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Troy, and ULM round out the 16-team, 92-player field.