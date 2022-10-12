APSU Women’s Golf places Seventh at Lady Red Wolves Classic – Clarksville Online
Austin Peay State University finished the tournament four strokes behind fifth-place Southern Mississippi and Arkansas State (B). The Governors were two shots better than Eastern Kentucky and were 13 strokes off the pace set by tournament-winner Central Arkansas.
Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf
The Austin Peay State University Women’s golf team will wrap up its fall slate when it plays in the Charles Braun Intercollegiate, Hosted by Evansville, at Oak Meadow Country Club in Evansville, Indiana.
