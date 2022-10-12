APSU Women’s Golf places Seventh at Lady Red Wolves Classic – Clarksville Online







The Governors’ first and second-round scores of 289 and 288 were tied for the sixth and fourth-best 18-hole scores in program history, respectively. After carding a team score of 876, the Govs have now posted three of the six best 54-hole scores in program history this fall.

Austin Peay State University finished the tournament four strokes behind fifth-place Southern Mississippi and Arkansas State (B). The Governors were two shots better than Eastern Kentucky and were 13 strokes off the pace set by tournament-winner Central Arkansas.