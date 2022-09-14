APSU Women’s Golf places Forth at Golfweek FAll Challenge, Erica Scutt comes in First – Clarksville Online







Scutt carded a three-over 74 in the final round of the tournament and held on for the wire-to-wire win by beating Campbell’s Tomita Arejola – who shot a final-round 65 – by one stroke. Scutt used a first-round 64 and a second-round 66 to shoot an aggregate score of 204, breaking Taylor Dedmen’s 54-hole record of 208 from the 2019 Spring Break Shootout. The Alpharetta, Georgia native’s win at the GolfWeek Fall Challenge is the first individual tournament win by a Governor since Dedmen won the Southern Illinois’ Diane Daugherty Invite, on March 29th. Scutt also becomes just the fourth golfer in program history to win a three-round tournament since digital record-keeping began, joining Dedmen’s win last season, Chelsea Harris at the 2010 Ohio Valley Conference Championship, and Amanda Phillips at the 2001 OVC Championship.

Finally, Dedmen carded a six-over 78 to close out the tournament and finished tied for 32nd with an aggregate score of 219.

Scutt finished the tournament tied for third with 15 birdies, while Dedmen and Campbell added 12 and 11 birdies, respectively. Pleasant made 39 pars at the par-71, 6,026-yard track, which was tied for fifth-most in the field.

Next Up for APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University Women’s golf team will be back in action again when it hosts the 23rd F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, September 26th-27th, at the Clarksville Country Club. The Governors finished fourth in their home tournament last season and are looking to win the title for the first time since the 2015 season.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU Women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.