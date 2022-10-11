APSU Women’s Golf currently Seventh at Lady Rod Wolves Classic – Clarksville Online







The Governors’ opening-round score of 289 is tied for the sixth-best 18-hole score in program history and the second-round score of 288 is tied for the fourth-best 18-hole mark. Austin Peay State University is two shots behind sixth-place Southern Mississippi and four shots behind fourth-place Arkansas State (B) and Memphis. The Governors are 18 shots off the pace set by tournament-leader Louisiana-Monroe, but are just six shots behind second-place Central Arkansas at the par-72, 6,164-yard course.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Memphis and Southern Mississippi on the final day of the Lady Red Wolves Classic, which starts on Tuesday with an 8:30am shotgun start. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

