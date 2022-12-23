APSU Soccer signs Alana Owens, Aniyah Mack – Clarksville Online

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer Coach Kim McGowan has added a pair of incoming freshmen in Alana Owens and Aniyah Mack to the Governors’ 2023 recruiting class.

A pair of forwards from California and Ohio, respectively, Owens and Mack are McGowan’s seventh and eighth additions ahead of the 2023 season.

“Adding Alana and Aniyah is the perfect way to round out our 2023 signing class,” said McGowan. “They both are strong goal scorers who will add to our attacking unit. The Govs got better this week!”

Alana Owens | Forward | Torrey Pines High School

Hailing from Del Mar, California, Owens is the third Golden State native in program history and the first since APSU alumna, Delanie McKeon (2018-21).

Owens has spent her prep career at Torrey Pines High School under head Coach Martyn Hansford while also playing for the San Diego Surf Soccer Club and head Coach Andres Deza.

McGowan is Owens… “Alana comes all the way from California and we are excited to welcome her to our team. She is a dynamic forward that provides size, power and speed and we expect her to cause a lot of problems for opposing defenders.”

Aniyah Mack | Forward | Walnut High School

A forward from Cincinnati, Ohio, prepared at Walnut High School under head Coach Jim Price and plays for the club Cincinnati United Premier GA and head Coach Michael Litvack.

McGowan is Mack… “I am excited Aniyah decided to bring her talents to Stacheville! She finishes around the goal, has unbelievable separation speed and is an extremely hard worker.”

