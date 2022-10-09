APSU Soccer plays North Florida at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, Sunday – Clarksville Online







Despite currently being outside of the eight-team playoff, the Govs are just two points behind eighth-place Bellarmine (1-4-8, 1-1-4 ASUN) and three points behind fourth-place Eastern Kentucky (6-4- 2, 2-2-2 APARTMENT).

The APSU Govs earned their fifth ASUN point in a 1-1 draw, Thursday, in which sophomore Alec Baumgardt netted her fourth goal of the season in the 60th minute. Baumgardt’s score, the seventh of her career, moved her to 20th all-time in goals and 21st in career points with 17.

The APSU Govs are third in the ASUN with 181 shots and have attempted 39 attempts in the last two matches – the most since 2018. The Govs 21 shots on goal over last week were also the most in two matches since 2015.

North Florida is the fifth first-time opponent for APSU in 2022. The Govs are 0-1-3 in such matches this season.

About the North Florida Ospreys



2022 Record: 0-1-1 (0-0 Big Sky)

2021 Record: 9-4-3 (4-3-2 ASUN)

2021 Season Result: The Ospreys missed the 2021 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship by one match and had their season come to an end following a 2-0 loss to Jacksonville, October 23rd, 2021.

Notable Returners: Kayla Bond had three goals and five assists for the Ospreys in 2021, both have been limited to just three matches this season.

After not scoring in 2021, sophomore Dadah Jersi has scored twice for the Ospreys in 2022 and is second on the team in points.

All-Time Series: First meeting

Last Meeting: AS

Quick Kicks