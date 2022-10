Dion matched her season-high with six saves, while she and the Austin Peay (3-8-6, 1-5-3 ASUN) defense fended off 25 shots and seven shots on net by Florida Gulf Coast (8-5-1 , 6-1-1 ASUN) in the draw.

Sophomore Alec Baumgardt tallied the Govs’ first of 10 shots off the set piece in the first minute. The Federal Way, Washington native then found freshman Ellie Dreas in the 12th minute who fired the Govs’ first shot on net.