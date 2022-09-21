APSU Soccer hits the road to face Central Arkansas – Clarksville Online







Alec Baumgardt netted the Governors’ first ASUN Conference goal off the opening kickoff of the second half against the Bisons. The Federal Way, Washington native is tied with Anna McPhie for a team-best two goals this season.

Goalkeeper Chloé Dion has played all 810 minutes between the pipes for Austin Peay State University this season. The Mirabel, Quebec native enters Thursday’s match with 95 career saves and is four saves away from passing Brooke Abrahams (2004-07) for eighth all-time.

Dion’s .756 save percentage this season is also the best of her career and has increased her career save percentage to .742 – the eighth-best mark in program history.

Saturday’s match is the first contest between Austin Peay State University and UCA, it is also the fourth time in program history that the Govs have traveled to the Natural State.

About Central Arkansas



2022 Record: 2-5-2 (0-1-1, ASUN)

2021 Record: 9-9 (6-3, ASUN)

2021 Season Result: After earning the No. 2 seed in the 2021 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship, Central Arkansas fell to No. 3 Kennesaw State, 4-3, in the tournament’s quarterfinals

Notable Returners: A 2021 First Team All-ASUN selection and Preseason All-ASUN Team recipient, Graduate student defender Gracie Hair Returns to the Bears’ lineup in 2022. Hair helped lead UCA to seven shutouts, including five in conference play, in 2021. This season, Hair has scored one goal on 11 shots, while UCA has earned one shutout.

All-Time Series: First Meeting

More to note: Central Aransas is the second of seven first-time opponents for APSU this season. The Govs played to a scoreless draw against Idaho State, on August 26th, in its only previous first-time matchup this season.

The Govs six remaining first-time meetings are all ASUN Conference opponents and include Bellarmine (September 29th), Jacksonville, (October 6th), North Florida (October 9th), Stetson (October 13th), and Queens (October 22nd)

