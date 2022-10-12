APSU Soccer heads to Florida for match against Stetson – Clarksville Online
Defensively, senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion has manned the net for the Govs this season. The Mirabel, Quebec native has tallied a career-best 1.15 goals against average while posting five shutouts.
Lindsey McMahon also has helped secure the Govs’ defensive line this season. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has started in a team-best 31-straight matches to begin her collegiate career and has played all 90 minutes in 14 of 15 matches this season.
Stetson is the third-straight and sixth overall first-time opponent for the Govs this season, they are 0-2-3 in such matches Entering Thursday’s contest.
About the Stetson Hatters
2022 Record: 5-8-1 (2-3-1 ASUN)
2021 Record: 6-10-1 (3-5-1)
2021 Season Result: The Hatters missed the 2021 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship by one match and had their season come to an end following a 2-1 loss to Florida Gulf Coast, on October 23rd, 2021.
All-Time Series: First meeting
Quick Kicks