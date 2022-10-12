APSU Soccer heads to Florida for match against Stetson – Clarksville Online







Sophomore Alec Baumgardt leads APSU’s offense with four goals, 15 shots on goal and 27 shots this season. The Federal Way, Washington native netted her most recent score in the 60th minute of the Govs’ 1-1 draw against Jacksonville last Thursday.

Defensively, senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion has manned the net for the Govs this season. The Mirabel, Quebec native has tallied a career-best 1.15 goals against average while posting five shutouts.

Lindsey McMahon also has helped secure the Govs’ defensive line this season. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has started in a team-best 31-straight matches to begin her collegiate career and has played all 90 minutes in 14 of 15 matches this season.

Stetson is the third-straight and sixth overall first-time opponent for the Govs this season, they are 0-2-3 in such matches Entering Thursday’s contest.

About the Stetson Hatters



2022 Record: 5-8-1 (2-3-1 ASUN)

2021 Record: 6-10-1 (3-5-1)

2021 Season Result: The Hatters missed the 2021 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship by one match and had their season come to an end following a 2-1 loss to Florida Gulf Coast, on October 23rd, 2021.

All-Time Series: First meeting

Last Meeting: AS

Quick Kicks