APSU Soccer falls to Lipscomb 2-1, Alec Baumgardt nets Govs’ first ASUN goal – Clarksville Online

Baumgardt found the back of the net after taking the second half’s opening kickoff from junior Tori Case at midfield and rocketing it towards the Bisons’ net. The ball slipped past Bisons’ goalkeeper CJ Graham, who attempted to stop the ball with her foot. The score was Austin Peay’s (2-4-3) first ASUN Conference goal and the second for Baumgardt this season.
The Governors added four more shots in the half, with the final being a Baumgardt attempt that sailed just over Lipscomb’s net but were unable to best the Bisons’ defense.
After three-straight home matches, the Austin Peay State University Women’s soccer team travels to Conway, Arkansas for their first ASUN road match on September 22nd at 7:00pm against Central Arkansas. After their match against the Bears, the APSU Govs face North Alabama on September 25th at 1:00pm.