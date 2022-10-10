APSU Soccer falls at home to North Florida, 1-0 – Clarksville Online







The Govs doubled the Ospreys in shots and shots on goal in the loss with 16 and 10, respectively, but were unable to best UNF’s goalkeeper Sofia Miliancano who posted a clean sheet and 10 saves.

Six Govs fired shots in the first half, led by a pair of attempts by sophomore Haley Patterson.

Austin Peay State University fired four shots – with three on target – in the first seven minutes of the second half. Junior Tori Case added a pair of shots on net in the 57th and 60th minute, but both were corralled by Miliancano.

Sophomores Alec Baumgardt and Lindsey McMahon’s attempts in the 78th minute were also unable to best Milancano.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University has attempted 10-or-more shots in six-straight matches, its longest streak since a 10-match streak in 2018.

The APSU Govs also have attempted 10-or-more shots on goal in back-to-back matches for the first time since 2018.

The Govs’ 10 shots on goal were tied for its second most this season.

Austin Peay State University is now 0-3-1 all-time against teams from Florida.

APSU is also 0-2-3 against first-time opponents this season

Tori Case recorded a career-best four shots and three shots on goal in the loss.

Chloé Dion’s added four saves against the Ospreys.

Clara Heistermann’s three shots were the second-most of her career, trailing only her four-shot performance against Jacksonville, Thursday.

Lindsey McMahon extended her starting streak to a team-best 32 matches. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native also played all 90 minutes for the 14th time this season.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

With its home slate now behind it, the Austin Peay State University soccer team plays three-straight road matches to conclude the regular season. The Govs travel to Deland, Florida for a Thursday 6:00pm match against Stetson, before facing Florida Gulf Coast next Sunday at noon.