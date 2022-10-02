APSU Men’s Golf to play in Georgia State Invitational starting Monday – Clarksville Online







After leading Austin Peay State University with a 13th-place finish at the Grover Page Classic, Jakob Falk Schollert will make his first appearance at the top of the Governors’ lineup. Falk Schollert leads the APSU Govs with a 71.67 stroke average and six counting rounds this season.

Adam Van Raden is next in line for head Coach Robbie Wilson at the Georgia State Invitational. Five of the six rounds Van Raden has carded this season have counted towards the Governors’ score and his 73.83 stroke average is the third-best mark on the team.

Reece Britt, who led the APSU Govs with a 19th-place finish at the season-opening GolfWeek Fall Challenge, tees off third. Britt’s 73.33 stroke average is the second-best mark on the team and his round of 67 at the season opener is the lowest round by a Governor this season.

In the fourth position, Jay Fox makes his season debut in Austin Peay State University’s lineup after playing as an individual at the Grover Page Classic. Fox has posted a 78.33 stroke average through three rounds this season.

Finally, Payne Elkins will make his season debut in the final spot for the Governors. As a freshman last season, Elkins posted a 75.20 stroke average with 10 of his 15 rounds counting toward Austin Peay State University’s score. Elkins also carded four rounds under par and a low round of 69 at the MU Tiger Invitational, on April 11th.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Nicholls State and Florida A&M on the first day of the Georgia State Invitational, which starts on Monday with a 7:30am shotgun start. The final 18 holes tee off on Tuesday at 8:00am with a split start on holes No. 1 and No. 10. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

