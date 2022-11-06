Apponequet girls soccer beat O’Bryant in the Div. 3 Playoffs

LAKEVILLE — Emma Seaberg has played a lot of soccer in her young life and it shows every time she takes the field.

A sophomore center midfielder at Apponequet, Seaberg scored a pair of goals on Saturday to help lead the No. 25 Lakers to a 4-0 MIAA Div. 8 preliminary-round win over No. 40 O’Bryant at Griffith Field.

“I started playing soccer when I was three years old,” said Seaberg, who lives in Lakeville and has eight goals and six assists this season. “It’s the only sport I play and I love it.”

Seaberg played her first games in the Freetown-Lakeville Youth Soccer Association and she moved up the ladder to the Liverpool Football Club, which competes in the New England Club Soccer League.

“Emma started for us when she was a freshman and she’s a strong player with a tremendous set of skills,” Apponequet Coach Robin Ireland said. “She manages the middle of the field really well. She’s our quarterback and she can really shoot the ball.”

Blessed with good size and speed, Seaberg likes playing as a midfielder because it puts her right in the middle of the action.

“I like being around the ball and passing it to my teammates. It’s fun to help set the offense in motion,” Seaberg said. “We’ve been a ball-possession team this season and we like to move it with quick passes on the ground and keep things simple.”

The Lakers dominated play in the first half against O’Bryant, outshooting the Tigers 10-0, but they weren’t able to knock one in and the game headed to the second half tied at 0-0.

“It was one of those games where we did a lot of good things with the ball in the first half. We did everything but score,” Ireland said. “I was confident we were going to score some goals in the second half. We kept applying pressure and it paid off.”

The Lakers broke through for what proved to be the game winner two minutes into the second half when Seaberg scored on a header to put away a rebound off a corner kick.

“That was just what we needed. “We came out attacking to open the second half and we took advantage of an early scoring chance,” Ireland said. “That gave us a nice shot of momentum and we continued to play hard and possess the ball.”

With the Monkey off their back, the Lakers went on to score on three of their next six shots to break the game open on Seaberg’s second goal of the game and scores by senior Daniella Merithew (her second of the season) and freshman Cecelia Levrault ( her fourth of the season).

“It was good to come away with a win, because it gives us some confidence heading into our next game,” Seaberg said. “We’ve had a good season and we don’t want it to end. We just want to keep playing our game and never take anything for granted.”

WHAT IT MEANS: The Lakers improved to 15-3-1 and will travel to Dover to take on No. 8 Dover-Sherborn in the Round of 32 at 6 pm on Monday. … The Tigers, who played out of Roxbury in the Boston City League’s South Division, wrapped up a 9-9-1 season.

O’BRYANT STATS: The Tigers put their only shot on net in the first half. … Senior goalie Lavinia Gomes (14 saves) and sophomore Rylee Hamblin (three saves) both saw action in net. … The Tigers did not attempt a corner kick.

APPONEQUET STATS: The Lakers finished with 21 shots on net — 10 in the first half and 11 after the Halftime intermission. … They put eight of their 13 corner kicks into play in the first half. … Freshman goalie Grace Schwartz played most of the game in net and made one save. … Senior Kara Balboni took over in net late in the game and didn’t face a shot down the stretch.

O’BRYANT COACH BRIDGET RYAN: “We played really tough in the first half. The kids played hard and left everything on the field. Apponequet has a great team. They passed the ball well in the middle of the field. It was anybody’s game in the second half and that’s all you can ask for.”

IRELAND IS PLAYING DOVER-SHERBORN: “It’s going to be another tough game. Playoff games on the road always are. We’re going to focus on defense and try to pop in a couple of goals. The teams are similar skill wise. They’re a lot bigger than we are, but we’re not afraid to play physical when we have to. I’ve seen some of their games on youtube and they’re a really good team. We want to play some tight defense, keep the ball moving forward, and try to open up some space for our forwards.”

NOTES: Dover-Sherborn, which plays on a turf field, finished third in the Tri-Valley Conference (10-3-3) behind Dedham (12-3-1) and Hopkinton (11-2-3). … The Raiders. who won their last eight games in the regular season, have outscored opponents 62-26. They allowed only eight goals in their last 10 games and notched four shutout wins in the regular season. … The Lakers, who won the South Coast Conference Large Division championship, have outscored opponents 70-19 with eight of their victories coming in shutouts.