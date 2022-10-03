Apply online from Oct 12

Online applications for admission to the first batch of Sreenarayanguru Open University, headquartered at Kureepuzha in Kollam, could be submitted from 12 October to 15 November.

In the first stage, five BA programs and 2 MA programs will be offered at the university. They are:

1. BA Language and Literature – Malayalam, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic. These three-year courses would have six semesters. Those who have passed Plus-Two can apply.

2. MA English Language and Literature. The two-year course has four semesters. Graduates can apply. They should have studied English at Graduate level.

3, MA Malayalam Language and Literature. Two years and four semesters. Graduates are eligible to apply for this course.

There are no minimum marks criteria for application. Each semester would be 18 weeks long. 30 learning hours are required to earn a credit score.

Fees

BA: Rs 3,830 for the first semester and Rs 2,760 for the subsequent semesters. A total of Rs 17,630 for three years.

MA: Rs 4,570 for the first semester and Rs 3,400 for the subsequent semesters. The total fee would

be Rs 14,770 for two years.

BCom: The total fees for this course is Rs 23,630.

BBA/BCA: The total fees is Rs 27,230.

MCom: The fees for this course is Rs 18,770.

Besides these amounts, the students must pay Rs 350 as recognition fee. There are guidelines regarding fee relaxation for Scheduled Caste/Tribe candidates and those from Other Eligible Categories.

The fee would be refunded if the application is rejected.

Application, fee payment

Applications could be submitted online as per the instructions on the website. (Website: www.sgou.ac.in)

The fee too should be paid online.

Click on the link ‘Apply for Admission’ to refer to the criteria for the admission process. The printed copy of the online application should be sent to the regional center. The completion certificate could be generated online after submitting the application. The date for certificate verification at the regional center would be given in this certificate.

The certificates, printed copy of the application, fee receipt, original and the copies of Aadhaar or any other identity card and the original transfer certificate should be presented. The documents wouldn’t be kept in the office. If the document verification is satisfactory then the admit card signed by the regional director would be given to the candidate.

Upcoming courses

BA: Economics, Philosophy (specialization in Sree Narayana Guru studies), Sociology

BCom: BCA, BBA

MA: History, Sociology. Graduates in any subject can apply.

MCom: Those who have BCom/BBA/BBM or equivalent courses can apply.

Online library, audio-visual study materials

The open university would follow the blended learning that combines various types of learning methods. The materials for self-study would be sent to the students. Audio visual learning materials prepared using high-end technology and online library facilities are some of the unique features.

The students can interact with the Counselors and use the library at the learning centers. The learning materials facilitate self study and assessment.

30% marks would be assigned for continuous evaluation that includes assignments, projects and internal exams. In the annual exam that carries 70% marks, the topics of two semesters would be covered.

The grading would be based on a 10-point scale for the degree courses and a 5-point scale for the PG courses. Scholarships would be awarded to students who excel.

Those who are already employed too can secure admission to the courses. The degree/diploma certificates issued by this university would be equivalent to the certificates issued by other UGC-approved universities.

There are no learning centers outside India for SNGOU. Those who are qualified in three-year Diploma programs would not be admitted in the undergraduate programs. The students cannot change their main stream of study.

Regional centres

There are four regional centers for the university.

1) Government Arts College, Thripunithura, Phone – 9447419840

2) SNGS College, Pattambi, Phone – 9846917279

3) Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode, Phone – 9446330005

4) Brennan College, Thalassery, Phone – 9446330005

There are a total of 44 learner support centers across the state. The district-wise list of this is available in the prospectus.

(Email: [email protected]/ [email protected] Phone – 0474 2966841.)