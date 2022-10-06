Apply Now To Be Part Of The Annual Affordable Arts Gallery Show And Shop At Fuller Lodge Arts Center – Los Alamos Reporter

FLAC NEWS RELEASE

The Los Alamos Arts Council/Fuller Lodge Art Center is hosting their annual Affordable Arts Gallery Show and Shop from late November through December. This show brings together artists, crafters and the community to become a one stop shop for all their holiday needs. This year we want to make Affordable Arts bigger than ever and bring the community new and different gift ideas in our gallery shop. We are excited to see new artists and vendors apply to be a part of our gallery shop for the holiday season.

Affordable Arts will open to customers on Nov. 25 and 26 and will be part of the Shop Small Saturday Weekend. Stop in for door prizes, coffee and cocoa, treats and snacks and enjoy our extended holiday business hours.

Applications for artists are open now and can be found here: Affordable Arts Call for Art

We rely on our dedicated volunteers throughout the season, and like many other organizations have seen our Volunteer pool diminish over the last two years. If you’d like to help us out this fall/winter or beyond, sign up now! Benefits include discounts on classes and gallery shop items and a Volunteer membership to the Arts Council!

Volunteer Applications can be found here: Volunteer with Us

For an ongoing list of events, you can follow us on Facebook, like our Eventbrite page, and of course, sign up for our mailing list at our website.

The Los Alamos Arts Council is a 501c3 non-profit organization that relies on donations and grants to continue providing quality programming in Los Alamos County. All donations made to the Los Alamos Arts Council are tax deductible.