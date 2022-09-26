Apply for the 2023 Lenore G. Tawney Fellowship at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) is now accepting applications for the 2023 Lenore G. Tawney Fellowship.

The Fellowship Fosters new engagement with the art environment created by pioneering fiber artist Lenore G. Tawney, installed at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s Art Preserve in Sheboygan, Wisconsin (the fellow is not expected to be in residence in Sheboygan). The center’s 486-piece Tawney collection includes work by the artist and her contemporaries alongside collages, assemblages, furniture, and supplies.

Scholars, writers, curators, and artists at all educational levels with demonstrated engagement in research, study, or other activities relevant to the study of the collection are encouraged to submit an application. In keeping with Tawney’s interdisciplinary spirit, candidates may apply with projects that study overlooked aspects of works and movements related to Tawney, or that discuss previously unexplored connections between those works and art from other disciplines. The selected fellow will be invited to conduct this onsite research at JMKAC.

Although primarily a research fellowship, the fellow will be expected to share a lecture, essay, exhibition, symposium, work of art, or similar outcome with JMKAC before their term ends. The Fellowship includes a $30,000 stipend plus additional funds of up to $10,000 to support travel, accommodation, research materials, and translation for the entire period.

The Fellowship is anticipated to run from May through December 2023. JMKAC will announce the recipient in early 2023. The deadline to apply is November 14, 2022.

Applicants can find full details and submit applications online at jmkac.org.

This Fellowship is generously supported by Endowment funds provided by the Lenore G. Tawney Foundation.