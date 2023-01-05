Apply for Mackinac Island’s artist-in-residence program by Jan. 13

Apply for Mackinac Island’s artist-in-residence program by Jan. 13

For artists, changing locations can inspire new art — and living in Mackinac Island for two weeks may just give you the new perspective you’re seeking.

“The Mackinac State Historic Parks Artist-In-Residence Program is designed to promote and encourage the creation of artistic works inspired by the history, natural wonders, and beauty of Mackinac Island,” according to a news release.

Who can apply?

The program is back for its fifth year, open to artists of all mediums: writers, composers, sculptors, photographers, and other visual artists.

Applications can only be submitted online, with an application fee of $25. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 13, by 5 p.m

Expectations and accommodations

During their residency, each chosen artist is asked to provide a public presentation of their work on the second Wednesday of their stay, states the program. “The artist will also contribute one piece of their work to Mackinac State Historic Parks within 12 months of the end of the residency.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button