Applications to open for more than $31M for arts projects

More than 1,000 organizations across the state will receive more than $31 million for large capital projects in the arts.

The funding will come from the state Council on the Arts’ Capital Projects Fund, with Eligibility for small and mid-sized improvement Grants and large capital improvement grants.

It’s part of the historic $150 million capital funding for arts and culture organizations statewide included in the 2022-23 state budget.

“New York’s arts and cultural organizations strengthen our economic well-being, nourish our diversity and identity, and support our communities,” Gov. Hochul said in a prepared statement Tuesday.

The fund will support Grants from institutions looking to Foster new programs, community involvement and conversations about diversity, the environment and sustainable living, the labor movement and economic development.

“This record state funding to NYSCA will allow a wide range of organizations to undertake much needed improvement projects, so they can continue to provide New Yorkers with enriching cultural experiences and further their role as economic and community anchors,” Hochul said.

Small and mid-sized capital improvement Grants for arts and culture fund projects of any size, with Grants of up to $2 million. The large capital improvement Grants offer awards between $2 and $10 million for projects costing more than $4 million, according to the governor’s office.

To apply, visit arts.ny.gov. The deadline is Jan. 12, 2023.

NYSCA will conduct webinars about the application process and host multiple virtual office sessions for applicants to receive one-on-one assistance before the Jan. 12 deadline.

“Capital funding is transformative for organizations and their communities – these projects bolster employment, advance cultural venues as tourism destinations, and strengthen our hospitality, food and retail sectors,” said New York State Council on the Arts Chair Katherine Nicholls. “…This investment will secure our sector’s future and ensure that our state cultural Treasures will continue to grow and thrive.”