Applications taken for Ruth & Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Grant | Arts and Theatre
CHARLESTON — Thanks again to the generosity of Ruth and Vaughn Jaenike, it is time again for art organizations within the East Central Illinois region to apply for the Ruth & Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Grant.
The fall application process is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
Registration open for the 37th annual Amish Country Bicycle Tour
Priority for funding will be given to programs which:
• Target general audiences, especially audiences recognized as underserved in terms of the arts.
• Have a strong educational component to introduce or explain the art form presented.
• Pilot projects or show promise of encouraging follow-up arts activities.
• Make use of Eastern Illinois University resources.
• Capitalize on a unique situation involving a noted artist, troupe, or ensemble.
• Show tangible project support (cash and/or in-kind) from the sponsoring entity and/or the targeted audience or community.
To apply go to eiu.edu/doudna and click on the “Ruth & Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Fund” link at the bottom right of the main page.
If you have any questions, contact 217-581-8513 or [email protected]
Recognize these photos of Charleston’s past?
Water Supply Shortage
Movie theater
High School
Haunted Mansion
Food Pantry
Downtown Renovations
Country Club
Community Memorial Hospital
Coles County Daily Times
Ashmore Estate Psychiatric Hospital
.