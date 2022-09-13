Applications taken for Ruth & Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Grant | Arts and Theatre

CHARLESTON — Thanks again to the generosity of Ruth and Vaughn Jaenike, it is time again for art organizations within the East Central Illinois region to apply for the Ruth & Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Grant.

The fall application process is open through Friday, Sept. 30.

Priority for funding will be given to programs which:

• Target general audiences, especially audiences recognized as underserved in terms of the arts.

• Have a strong educational component to introduce or explain the art form presented.

• Pilot projects or show promise of encouraging follow-up arts activities.

• Make use of Eastern Illinois University resources.

• Capitalize on a unique situation involving a noted artist, troupe, or ensemble.

• Show tangible project support (cash and/or in-kind) from the sponsoring entity and/or the targeted audience or community.

To apply go to eiu.edu/doudna and click on the “Ruth & Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Fund” link at the bottom right of the main page.

If you have any questions, contact 217-581-8513 or [email protected]

.

