Applications open for literature Fellowships and Idaho Writer in Residence





The Idaho Commission on the Arts is currently accepting applications for literature Fellowships and Idaho Writer in Residence.

The $5,000 Fellowships in Literature recognize artistic excellence in the areas of fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry, screen writing, playwriting or other literary uses of the written word. Applicants are reviewed anonymously in a competitive process and judged on the basis of existing work and professional history.

The Biennial Idaho Writer in Residence grant is the highest literary recognition and largest financial award earned by an Idaho writer. The Residency encourages an interaction with, and appreciation for, Excellence in literature throughout the state. Anonymous applications are adjudicated by a panel of out-of-state experts in the field. The Writer in residence is required to Engage with Idaho Residents through readings, craft workshops, presentations, events or projects four times a year, throughout their appointment. The amount awarded for the grant is $5,000 a year for a two-year term.

Idaho Writers are encouraged to apply before the Jan. 31 deadline. Online applications and more information can be found at arts.idaho.gov/grants/ or by calling 208-334-2119.

The Idaho Commission on the Arts, a state agency under the Office of the Governor, enables access to the arts, arts education and Idahoans’ cultural and artistic heritage.