Applications Open For 2023 Newton Nancy Quint Schön Arts Scholarships

NEWTON, MA — Applications are open for 2023 Nancy Quint Schön Arts Scholarships, organizers announced on Tuesday.

Local nonprofit Newton Community Pride offers the Scholarships in partnership with Newton Resident and artist Nancy Schön. The Scholarship program is returning for another year this year after it was first launched in 2022. As was the case a year ago, this year’s Scholarship program will award Scholarships to three high school Seniors Pursuing the arts in higher education. Each Scholarship will be worth $1,000.

“We continue to value the importance of supporting young artists in our community,” Newton Community Pride Executive Director Blair Lesser Sullivan said in a statement this week. “It’s wonderful knowing that the recipients are able to pursue their artistic aspirations with this award.” “I am delighted to Foster the next generation of Newton artists by giving financial support to students Pursuing the arts after high school graduation,” Schön said.

Scholarship applicants are encouraged to submit an essay, application and example of their creative work to their school’s guidance department by March 10 for review by Newton Community Pride’s Scholarship Committee. Scholarship winners will be announced on or before April 28.

