Applications are now open for the Woodlands Arts Council’s Student Art Scholarship Program

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Arts Council invites graduating high school Seniors to submit visual or literary works of art for the Student Art Scholarship Program in the following categories: 2D, 3D, Short Fiction, Short Nonfiction and Poetry.

This year’s Fidelity Investments The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival Featured artist is Cathra-Anne Barker whose work focuses on pattern. Applying students will be asked to reflect on the presence or absence of patterns in their submitted work. Awarded pieces will be Featured in The Woodlands Arts Council Student Arts Scholarship Anthology Volume 1which will be available for purchase at Fidelity Investments The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.

There is a maximum limit of two submitted pieces per student. Applicants may submit work in both Visual Arts and Literary Arts. We are only accepting the first 100 visual art submissions. The categories include:

• 3D Art, including sculpture, jewelry, glass, ceramics, small metals, mixed media, fibers, 3D prints, animation, etc. in the categories of both functional (includes Realism/ Abstract/ Conceptual/ Comic) and non-functional (includes Realism/ Abstract/ Conceptual/ Comic).

• 2D Art, including drawing, painting, printmaking, mixed media, ink, photo, digital, etc. in the categories of realism (can include Stylized & Conceptual), abstract (can include Stylized & Conceptual), and graphic (can include Stylized, Design, Comic, & Conceptual).

• Literary Art, including short fiction, short non-fiction, and poetry.

Applications to the program are being accepted through midnight, January 23, 2023, and can be made by clicking on this link: https://twac.smapply.org/prog/student_art_scholarship_program/.