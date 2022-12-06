Application window opens for 2023 Kresge Artist Fellowships, offering $550K to metro Detroit artists

It’s time for metro Detroit artists to start getting organized as the application window for the 2023 Kresge Artist Fellowships has officially opened. Artists in the fields of the literary and visual arts have until Thursday, Jan. 19, to apply, but organizers are encouraging artists to start working on their applications as soon as they can. This latest round of Fellowships and Awards totals $550,000 available for metro Detroit-based artists.

What it is: The Kresge Artist Fellowships are funded by The Kresge Foundation and administered by Kresge Arts in Detroit at the College for Creative Studies. Since its launch in 2008, Kresge Arts in Detroit has awarded more than $7.36 million in “no strings attached” Fellowships to local artists. This year’s iteration offers established artists the chance at 20 $25,000 Kresge Artist Fellowships and Emerging artists the chance at 10 $10,000 Gilda Awards.

Who’s eligible: Artists in the fields of the literary and visual arts are eligible for this year’s Fellowships and must be at least 18 years old and a Resident of Macomb, Oakland, or Wayne counties. Artists must also have been a Resident of the tri-county area for at least two years prior to the application deadline and intend to remain a Resident throughout the year-long fellowship.

How to apply: Kresge Arts in Detroit has set up an online Portal walking artists through the application process. To help, the organization has scheduled two virtual information sessions, with a first-time applicant Walkthrough scheduled for 5 to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and an application Q&A session scheduled for 5 to 6:30 pm on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Helpful tips: Jina B. Kim, literary scholar, writer, professor, and 2021 Literary Arts Panelist, says that applicants should “strive for clarity and cohesion both in the work and the application materials. Give us a clear picture of your vision and what you’re all about.” John Brinton Hogan, photographer, mixed-media artist, and 2021 Visual Arts Panelist, Echoes Kim’s sentiments.

“Make the writing about yourself and your practice as concise and focused as possible,” he says. “Don’t be afraid to engage another individual to act as an editor who can provide constructive feedback on your narrative.”

Visit Kresge Arts in Detroit online to learn more about the fellowships, awards, and application process.

