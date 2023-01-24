Applicants sought for NDCA Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program – InForum

BISMARCK — North Dakota Council on the Arts is now accepting applications for its Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program applications.

The Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program honors and encourages the preservation of North Dakota’s diverse living traditions by providing funding up to $4,500 for master traditional artists to pass their skills and knowledge to apprentice(s) over an extended period of time. Traditional and folk arts are shared creative expressions of identity passed from generation to generation within a family, community, region, tribe, ethnic group, occupation, or religion.

Forms of traditional expression include craft, technical skill, music, dance, and ritual celebration which are usually passed from one individual to another informally, by word of mouth or by example.

Submit applications online at https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ndca by 11:59 (CST) pm April 17, 2023, for project periods of July 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024. If other methods of applying are needed, email [email protected]

Master artists may submit more than one application, particularly for situations where a master artist is applying to teach different art forms or if the teaching situation is more appropriate for individual instruction in the same art form. Visit NDCA’s Folk Arts webpage for complete grant program information, guidelines, and how to apply.