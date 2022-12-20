Apple Shares Major League Soccer Schedule for 2023

Apple has shared the Major League Soccer schedule for 2023. Matches will be available to stream on Apple TV+ with an MLS Season Pass subscription.

With MLS Season Pass, fans can enjoy every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. The launch of MLS Season Pass on February 1, 2023, marks the official kickoff of the 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple, a historic first for a major professional sports league.

The majority of games in the 2023 season will be played on Saturdays and select Wednesdays, with 7:30 pm local start times. To complement the action, MLS Season Pass will offer a five-hour live whip-around show, capturing all of the key moments from every match from the start of the Eastern Conference games through the final whistle of the Western Conference games (7:30 pm ET-12:30 am ET).

A selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a number of matches available for free on the Apple TV app. Select matches will also be available on FOX networks in the US, and on TSN and RDS in Canada.

The full MLS schedule can be found on mlssoccer.com/schedule.

Starting February 1, fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month and $79 per season. A subscription to MLS Season Pass will be included with each full-season ticket account. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password.