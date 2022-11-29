Apple has reportedly ‘expressed interest’ in buying UK soccer team Manchester United

At least two sports sources are reporting that Apple has “expressed interest” in buying UK soccer team Manchester United.

The club is up for sale by its present owner, with a number of other parties also said to be interested in a potential acquisition…

Background

Manchester United is one of the world’s most popular soccer clubs. Nicknamed the Red Devils, it is variously known as Man United, Man Utd, Man U, and simply United.

The club holds multiple records.

Floated on the stock exchange for £6.7M in 1991, it was later purchased by US Billionaire Malcolm Glazer in 2005. This ownership proved unpopular with fans, reports The Daily Starresulting in the club being offered for sale.

The tipping point came in the wake of the club’s involvement in the failed European Super League proposal and subsequent criticism that followed. A senior club source said: “Things have changed for the Glazers in the past 18 months or so. Lots of people have left the club. There was the Fallout from the European Super League disaster and there is always the backdrop of the supporters not liking them. They’ve basically had enough of it all and want to move on.”

Apple “expressed interest”

The story has been tweeted by both SPORTbible and the Manchester United Transfer News Hub.

BREAKING: Tech Giants Apple ‘express interest’ in buying Manchester United – SPORTbible BREAKING: Apple has expressed interest in buying Manchester United! Apple is the largest tech company in the world with an annual revenue of almost £326bn – and estimated net worth as of this month of £2 trillion. #MUFC

The original source of the story appears to be The Daily Star.

Apple interested in buying Man Utd and making Red Devils the richest club in the world. EXCLUSIVE Manchester United could have significantly more funds at their disposal than both Manchester City and Newcastle should technology giants Apple complete a blockbuster takeover. Technology giants Apple are interested in buying Manchester United [for] a stunning £5.8billion […] CEO Tim Cook is keen to explore the opportunities owning United could provide – and will line up talks with the banks appointed to oversee the sale, which include The Raine Group […] Part of Cook’s plan could include Apple funding the building of a new state-of-the-art stadium that would be considered the best in the world. The Glazers had initially set an asking price of £8.25 billion, as exclusively revealed in Daily Star Sport, but have been told this is unrealistic in the current market.

Skepticism expressed

Many are skeptical about the report, noting that the Star doesn’t cite its source – though naming a specific figure perhaps lends a little weight to the idea that it’s more than just a wild idea they pulled out of a hat.

Most of the skeptics are wondering what Apple would get out of the deal that it couldn’t get from a sponsorship contract. On the other hand, the company does have a lot of cash, and others are suggesting it could be a solid investment. Apple has already Diversified into making TV shows among other things, so who knows?

Other potential buyers are said to be interested, including British Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the chairman and CEO of the Ineos chemicals group.

Perhaps Apple is planning a reality show version of Ted Lasso…

