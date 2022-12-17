Apple Apparently Wants to Offer NFL Sunday Ticket to Apple TV+ Subscribers at No Extra Cost, But NFL Balks
Apple has yet to solidify a deal for the NFL Sunday Ticket package and talks could expand into 2023, according to a new report from Sportico (wrong The Verge).
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Wednesday that the negotiations for Sunday Ticket have reached a “very critical point,” with Apple the apparent frontrunner for the rights. The NFL had originally planned to establish a deal in the fall, but the end of the year is approaching and no final terms have been decided as of yet. Goodell said that there is no timeline, and the NFL’s decisions are “based on getting the best outcome with the best party.”
Sportico says that pricing on Sunday Ticket is a sticking point. Apple wants to include Sunday Ticket access in the $6.99 cost of an Apple TV+ subscription, with no additional charges, but the NFL is not happy with such a low price point as it needs to “protect the interests” of CBS and Fox, its Sunday afternoon broadcast partners. Together, the two networks will pay the NFL $40 billion for the 2023 season.
Disney and Amazon are also both interested in Sunday Ticket, so there are other options for the NFL. Rumors have suggested for months that Apple is the “likely winner” of the NFL Sunday Ticket package, but there were signs of negotiation issues earlier this year when CNBC reported that Apple wanted more contractual flexibility than the NFL was interested in providing.
Apple has been ramping up its sports offerings in recent months in an effort to draw more subscribers to Apple TV+. The company partnered with the MLB for “Friday Night Baseball,” and it has inked a 10-year deal with Major League Soccer that is set to kick off next year.
Popular Stories
iOS 16.2 Adds These 12 New Features to Your iPhone
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone. Below, we’ve recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple’s new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen…
iOS 16.2 Is Here: How to Use All the New Features
Apple has officially released iOS 16.2, the second major update to the iOS 16 operating system, which introduces a number of new features, functions, and customizations for iPhones, including a karaoke-style mode for Apple Music, end-to-end Encryption for iCloud backups, new options for Live Activities, and more. This article summarizes what’s new and provides links to how-to articles that…
15.5-Inch MacBook Air Expected to Launch in Spring 2023
Apple is developing a 15.5-inch MacBook Air that could launch in the spring of 2023, according to display analyst Ross Young. In a tweet shared with super followers, Young said that production on panels designed for the MacBook Air will start in the first quarter of 2023. A 15.5-inch MacBook Air will be sized between the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, and it will be the largest MacBook…
iPhone Features We’re Still Waiting For Following iOS 16.2’s Release
Apple released iOS 16.2 this week with many new features, including the digital whiteboard app Freeform, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection for US users, and more. Attention now turns to iOS 16.3, which should enter beta testing this week. Below, we’ve recapped five upcoming iPhone features that Apple has previously announced but yet to launch, such as an Apple Pay Later financing…
AirPods Max 2: Everything We Know About Features and Launch Date
Apple’s AirPods Max launched two years ago today, but Rumors about a successor remain thin on the ground, so what exactly can we expect from AirPods Max 2? After months of rumors, the AirPods Max began arriving with customers two years ago today, but the device now seems to be showing its age, with the second-generation AirPods Pro adding a range of technological innovations that the…
Samsung Mocks Apple for Lack of Foldable iPhone in New World Cup Themed Ad
In a new World Cup themed ad, Samsung poked fun at Apple’s lack of a flippable iPhone while promoting its own Galaxy Z Flip4. In the ad posted on one of Samsung’s Weibo accounts, Galaxy Flip phones can be seen as fans in a soccer stadium, themed after the 2022 World Cup. While the Galaxy Flip phones are cheering and flipping in the stands, a few smartphones, clearly resembling iPhones,…
iOS 16.2 Released for iPhone With These 12 New Features
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone. Below, we’ve recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple’s new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen…
.