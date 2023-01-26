Apparent McDonald’s delivery interrupts college basketball game

Comment on this story Comment

With time to reflect on what had just happened Wednesday evening at Pittsburgh’s UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, some coaches and players were lovin’ it, while the Bizarre scene during a college basketball game set off a McFlurry of amused, incredulous reactions among plenty of others. During the second half of an Atlantic 10 men’s game between Loyola Chicago and host Duquesne, someone who appeared to be a delivery person wandered onto the court with an Uber Eats bag. Observers at the scene noted that he was also holding a McDonald’s beverage container, which many took as a strong suggestion of what kind of food was in the bag.

Remarkably, the delivery person made at least two forays onto the floor as play was underway. Following the second intrusion, the referees called for a timeout. A game official was moved to pronounce it a personally unprecedented situation (per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette).

“Well…we deserved a break today,” tweeted Duquesne play-by-play announcer Tim Benz, referencing a longtime McDonald’s slogan.

According to reports, the delivery man was eventually shown to the Concourse level. His initial inability to locate his intended recipient could have provided a major opportunity for a would-be Hamburglar, but accounts from the game indicated the delivery was completed. The concluded transaction was eventually shown on the arena’s video monitor to cheers from the crowd.

Calling it afterward the “craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Duquesne Coach Keith Dambrot said (via the Post-Gazette): “Our guys were dying Laughing in [the locker room]. Guy had a job to do. They did his job well.”

Once the game resumed, Dambrot’s inspired Dukes rallied for a 72-58 win over the somewhat aptly named — given the evening’s adventures — Ramblers of Loyola Chicago.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported that a Duquesne official suggested the whole episode might have been staged, possibly as a college prank. According to a report by Pittsburgh Sports Nowthe Supposed delivery person was merely someone pretending to be from Uber Eats and was ejected after having a cohort film him from the stands.