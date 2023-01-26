Appalachian State vs. Georgia State odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 26 predictions by proven model

The App. State Mountaineers will be looking to build on their win over Old Dominion when they face the Georgia State Panthers on Thursday night. App. State has won four of its last six games, getting above the .500 mark overall this season. Georgia State has lost five of its last six games, including a 58-52 setback at Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm ET. The Mountaineers are favored by 7 points in the latest App. State vs. Georgia State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 127.

App. State vs. Georgia State spread: App. State -7

App. State vs. Georgia State over/under: 127 points

App. State vs. Georgia State money line: App. State -320, Georgia State 250

Featured Game | App. State Mountaineers vs. Georgia State Panthers

Why Appalachian State can cover

Georgia State has been struggling throughout the conference portion of its schedule, having lost five of its last six games coming into this matchup. The Panthers have only covered the spread once during that stretch, so they have been a great team to fade. They are also playing on the road for the third consecutive game, giving Appalachian State an additional advantage.

The Mountaineers have been trending in the opposite direction, picking up their fourth win in six games when they beat Old Dominion by 14 points last Saturday. Terence Harcum poured in 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds in that win, while Xavion Brown and CJ Huntley both finished in double figures as well. Georgia State is riding a six-game road losing streak, and Appalachian State is 4-1 in its last five home games.

Why Georgia State can cover

Georgia State has been competitive in most of its recent losses, losing to Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana and Georgia Southern each by single digits. The Panthers also rolled to a 100-66 win over Coastal Carolina two weeks ago, despite being just 4.5-point favorites in that game. Leading scorer Dwon Odom missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, but he could return on Thursday night.

Sophomore guard Collin Moore finally made his season debut last week, scoring 10 points against Old Dominion and 17 points against Georgia Southern. Brenden Tucker (12.6), Ja’Heim Hudson (10.8) and Evan Johnson (10.0) have each been double-digit scorers as well. Appalachian State has gone winless against the spread in five straight Thursday games.

