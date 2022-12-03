Appalachian State Men’s Golf Adds Two to Roster

App State Men’s Golf officially added Alex Martin and Jack Seward during the recent signing period.

Martin, a Thomasville, NC, native who is in his second year at Sandhills Community College following his graduation from Uwharrie Ridge Six-Twelve, and Seward, a Florence, SC, native who is a prep senior at Trinity Collegiate School, are set to I joined Coach Alan Cress’ program in advance of the 2023-24 season.

Martin finished second place individually while helping lead Sandhills to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III national team title earlier this year. He shot 73-76-72-73—294 at Chautauqua Golf Club in New York as Sandhills, which is located in Pinehurst, NC, finished 89 strokes ahead of the event runner-up.

Martin also finished second overall in the NJCAA Region 10 Tournament. In high school, he was the conference player of the year as a standout at Uwharrie Ridge Six-Twelve, which is located in Trinity, NC

“They have a great golf program (at App State),” Martin said.

Relatively new to golf after taking up the sport in 2020, Seward was a Captain for a Trinity Collegiate School team that won a South Carolina Independent School Association AAA state title in April.

Seward competed in the 2022 US Junior Amateur in Oregon over the summer after qualifying by shooting a 69 to earn co-medalist honors at The Links at Stono Ferry in Charleston, SC

“App State felt like home as soon as I arrived on campus,” Seward said.