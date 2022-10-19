Appalachian Art Alliance reaches $20,000 goal for 3rd ArtStation Radio Takeover Day

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) – To help continue impacting the region, the Appalachian Arts Alliance partnered with WSGS in Hazard for the organization’s third art ArtStation Radio Takeover Day.

The ArtStation, in Hazard, runs solely on Grants and donations, so fundraisers like Radio Day Takeover helps the organization keep the lights on and to pay the arts educators that work within the building.

“You write a grant and that pays for a program or for a production or for a project,” said Tim Deaton, Appalachian Arts Alliance Executive Director. “You can’t get Grants to pay for salaries, to pay for Utilities and debt service and insurance and all of those expenses and overheads.”

Tuesday’s Radio Takeover Day showcased local Talent and shared stories from those impacted by the ArtStation, among other fun and creative ways to get people to call in and pledge.

“Where they’re such a popular group and they have done so much for us, I think they really do deserve this because they take their time out of their day to plan this stuff for us people to help make our lives better,” said Carlee Whitaker, a student at the ArtStation.

Those with the Appalachian Arts Alliance said after Tuesday’s Radio Takeover Day, they were able to reach their $20,000 fundraising goal.

