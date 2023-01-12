App. State vs. Georgia Southern odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 12 predictions from top models

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Georgia Southern Eagles and the App. The State Mountaineers will face off at 6:30 pm ET on Thursday at the Holmes Convocation Center. Appalachian State is 9-8 overall and 6-3 at home, while Georgia Southern is 10-7 overall and 2-4 on the road. It’s a conference rivalry that App. State has dominated of late, winning eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups and covering in seven of those 10 meetings.

However, both teams are 7-7 against the spread this season and Georgia Southern has covered in four of its last five, while App. State has failed to do so in three out of five. The Mountaineers are favored by 4 points in the latest App. State vs. Georgia Southern odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 127.5. Before Entering any Georgia Southern vs. App. State picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 34-18 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on App. State vs. Georgia Southern. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State:

App. State vs. Georgia Southern spread: App. State -4

App. State vs. Georgia Southern over/under: 127.5 points

App. State v. Georgia Southern money line: App. State -180, Georgia Southern +155

App. State vs. Georgia Southern picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | App. State Mountaineers vs. Georgia Southern Eagles

What you need to know about Appalachian State

The Mountaineers beat the James Madison Dukes 71-62 on Saturday. Terence Harcum led App. State with 16 points off the bench in the win and CJ Huntley also had a strong performance with 15 points and eight rebounds. Tyree Boykin chipped in 14 points and played a team-high 34 minutes.

Boykin is averaging 11.9 points per game to lead Dustin Kerns’ Squad in scoring while Donovan Gregory has averaged 11.2 points per game. The Mountaineers have limited opponents to just 39.8% shooting from the field this season, ranking 40th nationally in the category.

What you need to know about Georgia Southern

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Saturday as it fell 81-75 to the Old Dominion Monarchs in overtime. The Eagles had five of the seven players in their rotation reach double figures in scoring with Kaden Archie’s 18 points leading the way.

Andrei Savrasov finished a rebound shy of a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Savrasov leads the Eagles in scoring (12.9 PPG) and rebounding (6.4 RPG) this season. Unfortunately for Georgia Southern, it shot just 6-for-23 from the 3-point line against Old Dominion and now Ranks 353rd in the Nation in 3-point percentage (28.1%).

How to make Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Picks

The model has simulated Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,400 on its college basketball Picks the last six years, and find out.