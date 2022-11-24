App State Volleyball Sends Four To Academic All-District Team

App State senior McCall Denny, Juniors Madison Baldridge and Sophie Cain, and sophomore Lulu Ambrose were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Women’s Volleyball Team, selected by College Sports Communicators. The Quartet competed in all 28 matches this season.

Denny, a six-rotation player, earned Second-Team All-Sun Belt honors after appearing in all 114 sets and starting every match this fall. The High Point, NC native slammed down a team-high 347 kills on the season as well as the second-most aces (34) and digs (259) for the Mountaineers. Over the course of the fall, Denny notched 12 double-doubles and recorded a single-match season high of 20 kills and 19 digs against Georgia Southern on Nov. 11. In non-conference action, Denny was named to the Charleston Southern and Mountaineer Classic All-Tournament teams. Denny is a Nutrition dietetics major.

Appearing in 113 sets and starting 15 matches this fall, Baldridge went up for 60 blocks, recording the third-most on the team. The exercise science major also recorded 167 kills on the year and tallied 13 kills for single-match season-highs against Charleston Southern (Aug. 26) and USC Upstate (Sept. 2). She also posted a career-high seven blocks against Western Carolina on Sept. 15.

Cain, a Molecular Biology major, recorded the most assists on the team this year with 573. She also tied for third-most aces on the season, serving up 27. The Knoxville, Tenn. native started 11 of 28 matches she appeared in and marked 10 double-doubles during the 2022 campaign, including three in a row at the Wofford Tournament (Sept. 2 and 3). Cain had a single-match season high 43 assists against Charleston Southern on Aug. 26 and also recorded a career-high 19 digs at Georgia State on Oct. 7.

In her sophomore season, Ambrose tallied 285 kills, the second-most on the team after Denny’s 347. On Nov. 11, the Fort Mill, SC native slammed down a season-high 21 kills against Georgia Southern. During non-conference action, Ambrose was named to the Mountaineer Classic All-Tournament team. Ambrose is a general marketing major.

The Mountaineers went 18-10 (11-5 SBC) this fall under the direction of first year head Coach Sarah Rumely Noble.

To be Nominated for CSC Academic All-District, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA at their current institution and have played in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, Second, and Third Team All-America honorees will be announced in late December.