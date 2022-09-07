App State Men’s and Women’s Basketball Season Tickets on Sale

BOONE, NC – Season tickets for the 2022-23 App State men’s and women’s basketball season are on sale. Be a part of every heart-stopping and unforgettable moment this season!

Under head Coach Dustin Kerns , the men have made back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time in program history, including a berth into the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Their second-place finish last year was their best since joining the Sun Belt, and their 19 total wins were the most since 2009-10.

Head Coach Angel Elder too led the App State women to their best Sun Belt finish since joining the league with an 8-4 conference record last season. The Mountaineers have posted winning seasons in three of their last four seasons.

Season tickets are available for both renewals and new purchasers. The Renewal deadline will be Oct 5. For new season tickets, orders will be taken immediately and allocations will begin after the Renewal deadline of Oct 5.

For courtside and baseline premium seating, you must maintain a Yosef Club membership level of at least $2,500. Reserved sideline tickets also require ticket holders to be a Yosef Club member.

New in 2022-23 is the introduction of Anytime Tickets. Anytime season ticket buyers will receive one digital ticket voucher for every regular-season App State men’s basketball home game. Buyers can trade in one voucher for a ticket to each game or use all vouchers at one game, or any combination in-between. Anytime ticket flexibility is great for fans with busy schedules or changing party sizes. If you run out after a few games, you can purchase another Anytime Ticket of 17 vouchers.

To purchase men’s season tickets, please click here. To purchase Women’s season tickets, please click here. For more information regarding season tickets, visit www.appstatesports.com/tickets or email [email protected]

Men’s Season Ticket Prices

Courtside – $275 (Must be a Yosef Club member at $2,500)

Baseline – $275 (Must be a Yosef Club member at $2,500)

Reserved Sideline – $165 (Must be a Yosef Club member at any level)

Reserved Baseline – $150

Faculty and Staff – $125

Anytime Ticket – $120 (17 vouchers used in any combination, please visit the ticket office on game day or call before to Redeem vouchers to game tickets)

Women’s Season Ticket Prices

Courtside – $125 (Must be a Yosef Club member)

Reserved – $90

Faculty and Staff – $60