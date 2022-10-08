APAture 2022: your guide to the return of Kearny Street Workshop’s Asian American arts showcase

Kearny Street Workshop, the oldest Asian American Multidisciplinary arts group in the world, continues to celebrate its 50th year with the full-scale return of APAture, its signature event. After pausing for the Pandemic in 2020 and doing a soft relaunch last year, the monthlong visual arts, music, film and comedy festival returns for its 20th edition with receptions and showcases every weekend through Oct. 30.

The first APAture took place in 1999, with the goal of presenting artists from across the Asian Pacific American diaspora who were still rising in their field. (Previous Comedy participants who have gone on to wider recognition include Hasan Minhaj, Irene Tu and Sheng Wang.) There’s also an energized sense of camaraderie shared among the audience members.

APAture 2022’s theme is Autonomy, with the San Francisco-based nonprofit organization asking Emerging local artists to consider: “What does it mean for our communities to find autonomy in our art, in our practices, in our lived experience? How do we ensure our autonomy in spaces that continue to limit, disrupt, and minimize our existence?”

“Kearny Street was the first Asian American organization I was exposed to,” said singer-songwriter and composer Goh Nakamura, who participated in the 2007 edition of APAture and went on to score the 2020 Bruce Lee narrative documentary “Be Water.” “I’ve met just so many people through there who I still collaborate with to this day, including (pianist/keyboardist) Art Hirahara and (drummer) Tim Bulkley. Ali Wong and my high school classmate Gene Yang sprung up from that scene too.”

Where is it, and how do I get there?

This year’s APAture will take place in three different locations. The opening and closing receptions, along with the Literary Arts Showcase on Friday, Oct. 28, are set to be hosted at Arc Gallery & Studios, which also houses the KSW offices. It’s located on 1246 Folsom St. between Eighth and Ninth streets, about three blocks from the Civic Center BART Station and near Muni’s 19 and 27 lines.

The Film Showcase Screening & Talk, set for Sunday, Oct. 23, is scheduled at San Francisco’s Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St., between Valencia and Guerrero streets. The Roxie is two blocks from the 16th Street BART Station; three blocks from the J-Church line; and Serviced by 14, 22, 33 and 49 Muni lines.

The Multi-Arts Showcase is Saturday, Oct. 15, will be hosted at Kapwa Gardens, 967 Mission St. between Fifth and Sixth streets. The Powell Street BART Station is a block away, and the 14, 14x and 27 Muni lines all have nearby stops.

Arc Gallery & Studios requires visitors to be masked while indoors. Guests at Kapwa Gardens will have their temperature checked and be asked to sanitize their hands and fill out information on a contact-tracing app.

What events are in this year’s program?

APAture 2022: ‘Rise, a Visual Arts Showcase’

The opening reception focuses on visual arts. Co-presented by Arc Gallery & Studios, it will be on exhibit through Oct. 30, and features works by Heesoo Kwon, Nibha Akireddy, Juke Jose, Midori, Jane Kang, Kim Requesto, Takahiro Okubo, Ximaps Dong, Marlene Yee, Wednesday de Guzman and Yoezung.

Emphasizing video and 3-D modeling in her visual artwork, Kwon makes her APAture debut as the exhibition’s Featured artist. She graduated from UC Berkeley in 2019 with an MFA and is currently the artist-curator at the Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco.

“During the Pandemic there were people who contacted me from all different countries saying they saw my work online. I could meet many people from different cities and countries, which I never imagined,” said Kwon, who was back in her native South Korea for part of 2021. “But it feels great to be able to interact with people again like at APAture. “

Opening reception 1-4 pm Saturday, Oct. 8. Exhibit 1-6 pm Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon-3 pm Saturdays through Oct. 30. Free with registration. Arc Gallery & Studios, 1246 Folsom St., SF https://bit.ly/3SKW9WH

‘Thrive, Music, Performing Arts, Comics, Zines, & Illustration’

The multi-arts showcase, also known as APAture Thrive, presents music, performing arts, comics, zines and illustrations. It has lined up of saxophonist, MC and multi-instrumentalist Rocky G; photographer, videographer and musician Erin Lee; indie pop duo Mr. Bub; Jackson Wright; guitarist and songwriter Annamacan; and composer, songwriter and producer Mayx for the music showcase.

For the Performing arts showcase, poet Alder Duan Hurley; drag activist and community organizer Michael “Juicy Liu” Nguyen; and writer, artist and scholar Dorothy R. Santos are on the docket. Cartoonist and Educator Realsoul; comic artist Seewoo Lee; Illustrator and cartoonist Lin Jiang; artist Althea J Solis; cartoonist Zareen Choudhury; stand-up Comedian Ivan Zaho; and Twice Cooked Zines are on deck for the comics, zines and illustration showcase.

2-6 pm Oct. 15. Free with registration. Kapwa Gardens, 967 Mission St., SF https://bit.ly/3SHp261

‘Grounding, a Film Showcase’

Documentary filmmaker Pallavi Somusetty is the featured artist for “Grounding, a Film Showcase,” which also includes works by AnQi Yu & Mel Guo, Katie Mansfield, Safa Doost, Michelle Cai and Mirrored Fatality.

Growing up in Fremont — “with two years in India as a teenager for being bad” — and currently residing in Oakland, Somusetty is a first-time APAture participant. “In the last three years, art is the thing that has kept me going, art that people have created or that I’ve created myself,” she said. “As BIPOC artists, our challenges are that much greater. And I think it’s just nice to have a little bit more support, especially from within our own communities.”

12:30-3 pm Oct. 23. $10 general admission, $25 reserved seat with Kearny Street Workshop 50th anniversary T-shirt. Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St, SF https://bit.ly/3Ci3iH9

‘Voice, a Literary Arts Showcase’

Poet, Writer and filmmaker Christine No is a Veteran of the 2017 and 2019 APAture Festivals and will be the Featured artist for “Voice, a Literary Arts Showcase.” The event also includes poet Antmen Pimentel Mendoza, poet Keana Aguila Labra, Writer Diana Fu, Susan Calvillo, Aaron Fai and memoirist/writer Jen Soong.

Christine No was raised in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood and enrolled in KSW’s three-month Interdisciplinary Writers Lab in 2017 after moving to the Bay Area. “I got really excited because I had never been part of a community like that,” she said.

“I remember feeling a lot of anxiety about my first one,” she replied, when asked about her APAture debut in 2017. “But after a couple of years and getting to know the creative family at Kearny Street and the community, I feel a lot less self-conscious and share what autonomy has meant to me.”

7-9 pm Oct. 28. $5 live-stream ticket, $10 general admission, $25 reserved seat with Kearny Street Workshop 50th anniversary T-shirt and two drink tickets. Arc Gallery & Studios, 1246 Folsom St., SF https://bit.ly/3CEVBMx

Generosity, APAture 2022 Closing Reception

The closing reception and visual artists talk features a performance by Writer Sarah K Matsui and a scheduled discussion by exhibited artists, including Kwon.

1-4 pm Oct. 30. Free with registration. Arc Gallery & Studios, 1246 Folsom St., SF https://bit.ly/3Cfl79M

How do I get tickets?

The opening and closing receptions, as well as the Multi-Arts Showcase, are all free with registration. Tickets for the Film Showcase Screening & Talk and Literary Arts Showcase run from $10-$25, and there’s also a $50 all-access option that includes a Kearny Street Workshop 50th anniversary T-shirt and two drink tickets. Registration, ticket purchases and donations can all be done through www.kearnystreet.org/apature.







