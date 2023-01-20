Apartment project targeting the arts community closer to breaking ground in downtown Colorado Springs | Subscriber Content

A Minneapolis-based nonprofit hopes to start construction in March on a mixed-used, affordable housing project in downtown Colorado Springs that supporters say would enhance the city’s arts community by providing low-cost apartments and commercial space for artists, graphic designers and others.

Artspace, which has nearly 60 projects in 23 states, recently completed a $1.8 million purchase of land and buildings at 315 E. Costilla St. where the project would be developed, while also finalizing its financing plan. The site is the former home of Rocky Mountain PBS and, before that, Headquarters for the Gay and Lesbian Fund for Colorado.

The organization, which describes itself as using “the tools of real estate development to create affordable, appropriate places where artists can live and work,” bought the site last month from the Downtown Development Authority, the Colorado Springs quasi-governmental agency that promotes downtown’s physical and economic growth and with whom Artspace partnered.

“This is essential for our creative community, to know that the Musicians and artists and chefs and all those folks who make downtown and the city a great place to live will have an opportunity to have a home, a place to be, that’s affordable for them, around other creative people,” said Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Partnership advocacy group and who wears similar hats with the Downtown Development Authority.

Artspace aims to break ground around March 15 and complete the project 16 to 18 months later, said Lucas Koski, the group’s property development director. The project will provide “long-term, sustainable and affordable rental options for the creative community in downtown Colorado Springs,” he said in an Artspace news release.

As planned, a 3,245-square-foot portion of a two-story building along Costilla Street will be demolished. A 1928, Spanish-style 2,500-square-foot portion of the existing building would be preserved, renovated and combined with a newly constructed, five-story building.

When completed, the project will feature 51 one- and two-bedroom apartments and 7,500 square feet of community and commercial space, according to the news release.

Rents will be priced to serve Tenants who make 60% or less of the area’s median household income; in general, apartment dwellers will pay hundreds of dollars less than Colorado Springs’ average monthly rent, which at one point last year topped $1,570, according to a University of Denver report.

Artspace’s preference will be renters who are “working creatives” and artists, as well as their families, although the group follows fair housing practices and apartments will be open to everyone, Koski said.

“The kind of ideal tenant is kind of a community-minded, creative type,” he said.

The commercial space, meanwhile, could accommodate studios, galleries and small non-profits, Koski said.

The building, meanwhile, will be built to the National Green Building Standard, a rating system for homes and apartments approved by the American National Standards Institute, a nonprofit that coordinates voluntary standards on products, services, systems and the like.

The Artspace project in Colorado Springs, according to the organization, will include photovoltaic capacity and EV-ready parking spaces. Public art, such as murals and sculptures, will be featured on the building’s exterior and the site’s east side. A rooftop deck, meanwhile, will offer mountain views.

The project’s cost of about $28 million, which excludes land, is being financed by a combination of sources that include federal American Rescue Plan Act money, federal low-income tax credits and a grant received last year from Colorado Creative Industries, a division of the state Office of Economic Development and International Trade, Koski said. El Paso County-issued private activity bonds will serve as a construction loan, he said.

The group also continues to seek philanthropic donations, Koski said.

Artspace would be one of the latest apartment projects in downtown Colorado Springs, where thousands of units have been built in recent years, are planned or under construction.

Several local and out-of-town apartment developers have targeted downtown, which has attracted growing numbers of renters who enjoy an urban lifestyle and the ability to walk or bike to stores, restaurants, coffee shops, bars and nightclubs.