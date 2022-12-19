Apart From Entering the $100 Million Club, This Is Amouranth’s Future Goal That Graciously Reflects Her Unconditional Love for…

ASMR queen Amouranth has been taking her streaming career to unmatchable heights with utter hard work and community interaction. She has recently crossed the six million follower milestone on Twitch and stands as the only female streamer in Twitch’s top 100 most-watched. In addition, she once stated her goal of entering the $100 million dollar club.

Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa aka Amouranth denies succumbing to the criticism she faces in the community despite her success in the community. A few months back, she had responded to a user’s tweet where she spoke about her attaining a net worth of $100 million by the time she reaches 40. While this could be taken as a major life goal, there lives another one for Amouranth.

Amouranth states a long-term future goal that will not be fueled by her social media career

Recently, she appeared on a 100 Thieves podcast with Nadeshot and CouRage who successfully brought out an engaging and interactive session with the Twitch streamer. From her career to her dream collaboration, the trio put forward many amazing segments for the viewers to enjoy.

It is known that Amouranth shares a deep love for animals. On top of that, she also owns two horses named Spirit and Kyran. Interested to know more about her love for animals, CouRage curiously asked her, “What are the chances that you start your own sanctuary?”

To this Amouranth said, “That’s actually the plan, that’s more of a long-term goal though it’s more of something to do as I get older.”

She continued, “Yeah, I just got to save up the money for sure because I don’t want it to be dependent on like my social media career because you could get banned right, and then you have all these animals’ lives on the line.”

Surely, this seems like a goal that Amouranth can successfully turn into a reality. Going by the $100 million+ investment portfolio of Amouranth, she surely deems to build a strong financial foundation so that her animal sanctuary strives to give shelter to many animals. One can say that by the time Amouranth works towards Entering the $100 million club, she would simultaneously be working ahead to build an animal sanctuary.

What do you think are other future goals of Amouranth? Do let us know in the comments below.

