AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s Week 5 ballot? College rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Entering this week, Georgia was a fairly easy No. 1 vote for me atop my Associated Press Top 25 ballot.

Then the Bulldogs played around with Kent State and Ohio State walloped Wisconsin. About Midway through the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night I realized I would need to reassess that decision.

Fortunately, the two schedules through four games provided a somewhat straightforward comparison in terms of quality of opponents beaten.

LOW LEVELS: Georgia beat FCS program Samford 33-0. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12.

MAC: Ohio State pummeled Toledo 77-21. Georgia, again, had trouble putting away Kent State, 39-22.

POWER 5: Georgia opened the season with a 49-3 thrashing of Oregon, which is No. 11 is my ballot. It also won big at South Carolina, 48-7. Ohio State opened with a win over then-No. 5 but currently unranked Notre Dame 21-0. Then Saturday night it crushed another formerly ranked team, Wisconsin, 52-21.

The single best win on this list remains Georgia over Oregon. But the Buckeyes have the two next-best wins. Also, this latest Rout of Wisconsin came without Jaxon Smith-Njigba and both starting cornerbacks.

This might keep flipping week to week but on this ballot, OSU gets my No. 1 vote. Both teams are about to take a hiatus from playing good teams, so we may need to take a closer look at some performance metrics.

NATHAN BAIRD’S WEEK 5 ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 BALLOT

1. Ohio State (4-0)

2. Georgia (4-0)

3. Alabama (4-0)

4. Penn State (4-0)

5. Tennessee (4-0)

6. Michigan (4-0)

7. USC 4-0)

8. Clemson (4-0)

9. Kentucky (4-0)

10. Florida State (4-0)

11. Oregon (3-1)

12. BYU (3-1)

13. Texas A&M (3-1)

14. Washington (4-0)

15. Arkansas (3-1)

16. Minnesota (4-0)

17. NC State (4-0)

18. Baylor (3-1)

19. LSU (3-1)

20. Oklahoma State (3-0)

21. Wake Forest (3-1)

22. Pitt (3-1)

23. Kansas State (3-1)

24. Oklahoma (3-1)

25. Utah (3-1)

–

Get the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here’s where you can order Ohio State football gear online, including jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522- 4700.

More Buckeyes coverage

What Cam Brown’s absence means for Ohio State football’s thin cornerback group vs. Wisconsin

What Jaxon-Smith Njigba’s absence means for CJ Stroud and Ohio State football’s other receivers

Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Wisconsin?

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin football preview: Everything you need to know before kickoff

Ohio State football vs. Wisconsin: Game Time Decisions for the Buckeyes’ game against the Badgers

Braelon Allen will be only the latest great Wisconsin running back held in check by Ohio State football

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin is Jim Knowles vs. Graham Mertz: Buckeye Talk Game Preview

Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz will get his yards against Ohio State football. Here’s why it won’t matter

Ohio State football vs. Wisconsin score predictions: Can the West’s best finally beat the East’s elite?

Which recent Ohio State football Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback would you rather face? Hey Nathan

Keon Keeley and a perfectly rated sophomore Headline Ohio State football’s visitor list against Wisconsin game: Buckeyes Recruiting

Ohio State’s a big favorite, but betting ratings have Wisconsin as a top-15 team: Betting the Buckeyes

Watch the trailer for Ohio State football’s game against Wisconsin

Ohio State football’s Hero Kanu loses black stripe

Is 2022 Ohio State’s best shot at a title? Plus third downs, I-formation and winning is fun: Buckeye Talk rapid fire

Ohio State cornerback concerns, Sonny Styles, TreVeyon Henderson, renaming the defense and more: Buckeye Talk rants

Ohio State football’s Ryan Turner loses black stripe

Ohio State football’s creativity solved its red zone problems while giving Wisconsin plenty to think about

Miyan Williams’ speech, Cayden Saunders as The Waterboy and how Ohio State football Scouts Wisconsin: Buckeye Bits