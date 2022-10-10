AP Top 25 Poll: USC drops in latest college football rankings (Oct. 9)

Despite improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2006, the USC Trojans dropped a spot in the latest AP 25 College Football Poll.

The AP Poll, released Sunday, is voted on by sportswriters and broadcasters across the country. The Voters moved Tennessee up from No. 8 last week to No. 6 this week, which bumped the Trojans back to No. 7.

