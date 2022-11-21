AP Top 25 basketball poll

North Carolina (4-0) Houston (5-0) Kansas (4-0) Texas (3-0) Virginia (4-0) Gonzaga (3-1) Arkansas (3-0) Creighton (4-0) Baylor (4-1) Indiana (4-0) Michigan State (3-1) Duke (3-1) Auburn (4-0) Arizona (3-0) San Diego St. (3-0) Alabama (4-0) Iowa (3-0) Texas Tech (3-0) UConn (5-0) Maryland (5-0) Saint Mary’s (5-0) Illinois (4-1) Kentucky (3-2) Tennessee (2-1) UCLA (3-2)

Dropped out: Well. 15 TCU (3-1) after a loss to Northwestern State; Well. 20 Michigan (4-1) after a 25-point loss to Arizona State; Well. 21 Dayton (3-1) after a loss to UNLV; Well. 24 Texas A&M (3-2) after losses to Murray State and Colorado.

Entered: Michigan State at No. 11 after wins over Kentucky and Villanova; Iowa at No. 17 after a 16-point win at Seton Hall; Maryland at No. 20 after Runaway wins over Saint Louis and Miami at Mohegan Sun; Saint Mary’s (Kenpom: 20) at No. 21.

Also considered: Purdue (3-0).

Analysis: This was a really good week for the Big Ten. Michigan State (which should have entered the poll last week) Iowa and Maryland ace the eye test AND possess the metrics and resume…Virginia is the biggest winner, jumping 11 spots after beating Baylor and Illinois…I don’t want to drop a team off my ballot for losing to ranked competition so I didn’t scratch Kentucky or UCLA after both lost twice to quality teams. I kept them on (barely), but at some point you’ve got to beat somebody if you’re going to take multiple Ls, especially if other squads are playing their way into the poll.

By conference: Big Ten (5), SEC (5), Big 12 (4), ACC (3), Big East (2), Pac-12 (2), West Coast (2), American (1), Mountain West (1 ).

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at [email protected].